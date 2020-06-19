CNN's Chris Cillizza OK with speculation about Trump's health, criticized coverage of Clinton's 2016 coughing fits

CNN's Chris Cillizza feels that President Trump's health speculation is relevant, but he felt differently in 2016 when then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton had her own problems.

Cillizza criticized Trump, 74, "decent descent and detention" Thursday on a ramp after a recent West Point graduation speech, saying it's a "fair game" to ask questions about the president's well-being.

QUICK HALF TRACK SLOW TRUMP ROAD

Trump's clip carefully descending the ramp, when West Point superintendent Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams was walking alongside him, went viral and generated tons of media coverage questioning his health.

The president on Saturday night rejected the speculation.

"The ramp I descended after my West Point graduation speech was very long and steep, had no handrails, and, most importantly, was very slippery," Trump tweeted. "The last thing I was going to do was 'fall' for the Fake News to have fun. At the final ten feet I ran onto level ground. Moment!"

"It really is a story, for many reasons," Cillizza said, listing Trump's age, his mysterious medical history, and his "obsession" with the health of his political opponents as examples of why Americans should reflect on whether President it's healthy.

The CNN expert admitted that he does not personally believe that Trump's cautious walk down the ramp is a sign of an undiagnosed illness, but he insisted that it is news anyway, largely because Trump himself tweeted about it. Trump responded to widespread speculation about his well-being by saying that the ramp was slippery and that he did not want to give the media something to "have fun with."

THE TEACHER SAYS & # 39; COORDINATED EFFORT & # 39; LAUNCHED AGAINST HIM FOR CRITICIZING THE BLACK MATTER LIVE, CONDEMNS INSINUATIONS THAT IT IS RACIST

However, Cillizza's current opinion is drastically different than he had in 2016, when he wrote an article for The Washington Post titled: "Can we stop talking about Hillary Clinton's health now?"

Also in 2016, Cillizza condemned the Drudge Report for reporting on a coughing attack Clinton had at a Labor Day rally. Cillizza noted that many conservatives speculated about what could be wrong with Clinton at the time.

"Here's the thing: This is a totally ridiculous topic, for many reasons, and one that if Trump or his Republican surrogates continue to focus on is an infallible loser in the fall," Cillizza wrote a few weeks before the surprise victory of the Trump election day. .

While the 2020 version of Cillizza mocked a letter written by Trump's doctor saying he was healthy, he previously pointed to a letter written by Clinton's doctor as evidence that he was fine.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"To believe that something is very wrong with Clinton, you must a) assume that his doctor lied and b) that his cough, which often occurs when someone catches a cold or spends a lot of time speaking publicly, is a symptom of his deep, hidden illness" , wrote.

Former CNN digital producer Steve Krakauer, who now writes the media newsletter Fourth Watch, noted the different coverage.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.