CNN's Chris Cuomo called the mockery of the rising crime on Tuesday, taking it seriously on Wednesday.

CNN presenter Chris Cuomo was called in to change his tune about rising crime across the country, taking it seriously just a day after taking into account the disturbing trend.

Major cities have seen an increase in homicides in recent weeks amid the Black Lives Matter movement and protests, and efforts to "unseat the police."

On Tuesday, Cuomo appeared to be joking around with his colleague Don Lemon and seemed to suggest that the increase in crime was simply a display of fear.

"Democratic cities are in chaos right now, is this what you want from Joe Biden?" Lemon said, mocking the Republicans. "And they are going to take your country and tear down the statues."

"Crime is increasing as the police are ousted," Cuomo intervened.

"OMG it's so bad!" Lemon continued, posing as Republicans.

However, as the Reagan Battalion pointed out, the anchor for "Cuomo Prime Time" was not as passive on the subject the following night.

"The number of homicides is increasing," Cuomo told viewers Wednesday night. "Look at the data: New York, Chicago, Louisville, Philadelphia, New Orleans, Denver, Miami. And the White House says it cares."

He then replayed a clip from White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, emphasizing the escalation of shootings in New York City to journalists.

Cuomo accused the Trump administration of just "worrying" about the increased violence so that it can "blame its opponents."

The CNN presenter dismissed the White House suggestion that the increase in crime is linked to the Black Lives Matter protests that have led city officials to "attack the cops," and instead pointed to the uprising. of orders to stay home amid the response to the coronavirus outbreak and how crime saw a decline earlier this year when closings began.

Cuomo also recognized the "reasons" why violence in the city had taken place before the pandemic, which he said were "entrenched poverty" and "a culture of exclusion", although he did not mention that the vast majority of major cities of the United States are run by Democrats. politicians