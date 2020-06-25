CNN's Chris Cuomo criticized for declaring his brother "best politician in the country" on his show

CNN newscaster Chris Cuomo faces a backlash for firing his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, with praise and admitting to his viewers that he "is not objective."

The series of interviews between low-rated host "Cuomo Prime Time" and the Democratic leader of New York has long been viewed as a major conflict of interest during the coronavirus outbreak, especially in recent weeks as a scrutiny over the Governor's management of nursing homes in his state intensified.

However, what critics have called unethical journalism reached new heights when the CNN presenter openly expressed his admiration for his brother's leadership.

"Having you on this show is unusual. We've never really done it, but this is an unusual time and there are unusual needs, and you've stepped forward in an unusual way that was actually created by a power vacuum in a federal level, "Cuomo began to say to his Democratic brother. "Of course, I won't always be able to have you on this show. It will never be seen as fair in people's eyes."

Cuomo then spoke about how proud his father, former New York Governor Mario Cuomo, was of his in-laws.

"Everything he had said about public service was what he showed here and right now during the period when his state needed it most," Cuomo told the governor. "I just hope you recognize even what I can recognize … I hope you can appreciate what you did in your state and what it means for the rest of the country now and what it will always mean for those who love you and care more about you. "

He continued: "I am impressed by what you did and most importantly, I am impressed by how you did it … Obviously, I love you as a brother. Obviously, I will never be objective. Obviously, I think you are the best politician in the country. But I hope that you feel good about what you did for your people because I know they appreciate it. Nothing is perfect, you will have your critics, but I have never seen something like this and that's why I am so happy to have had you in this program and I hope you know it ".

The Governor thanked the presenter for the "sweet conversation."

Shortly after the interview ended, Cuomo reiterated to his viewers: "He is my older brother. I love him. Of course, I am not objective, but let's say it directly. Look at the state, look at the numbers … Yes, he is my brother There is no doubt. I can cry for that in a second, but the results are there for everyone to see. Was it perfect? ​​No, tell me what it is, but look at the state our country is in. And if you do not believe that this will be reflected in what happens in November, so you haven't been paying attention. "

Cuomo then dubbed his praise for his brother as he shared a clip of his comments on Twitter, writing: "It is not objective but true, the facts tell the story. New York had and has difficulties, but they are doing much better than we are Seeing elsewhere and in no way does that happen without the Luv Guv serving the real 24/7. He works with relentless intensity and NY is better for it. And as a brother, I'm proud. "

The CNN presenter was widely chosen for the love festival he showed on the air.

"This may be the most unethical newscast in modern history," conservative commentator Stephen Miller reacted. "And everyone knows it. People like @jaketapper just turn the other cheek and play the part that Jeff Zucker wants them to play. Pretend they're not part of this."

"This is pure propaganda. New York was worse than any other state in the country. It is not even particularly close. And a large part of that can be directly attributed to Andrew Cuomo's policies," writer AG Hamilton tweeted.

"CNN is not a legitimate news organization. If you work there, this should embarrass you," wrote Daily Caller journalist Chuck Ross.

"This has been a problem for a while, but it is getting out of hand," said journalist Yashar Ali. "The governor doesn't face a critical line of questions … I don't blame Chris, that's his brother. But that's why he shouldn't have been allowed to go to his brother's show after the first or second appearance."

"Only four countries (including the United States) have as many coronavirus deaths as New York State," said Reason general editor Matt Welch.

"It's nice that there really isn't a debate right now if CNN's 9pm time is an extension of Andrew Cuomo's political machine," wrote Daily Caller investigative editor Peter J. Hasson.

This marked Cuomo's eleventh interview with his high-profile brother since the coronavirus pandemic began, and not once in the course of three months did he mention the growing controversy of nursing homes that had been chasing the New York governor. At least until this interview.

"Nursing homes. People died there, they didn't have to, it was mismanaged and operators got immunity. What do they have to say about it?" asked the CNN presenter.

"Several statements that are not correct, but that's fine. It's your program, you say what you want to say," Governor Cuomo reacted jokingly.

The governor called nursing home deaths "the most tragic situation" and noted how there were nursing home deaths "across the country" and said "we have to figure out how to do better next time" before the next wave of virus occurs.

He claimed New York was "one of the best cases in the nation" for nursing home deaths, citing an apparent report from The New York Times that showed the state to be "35 out of 50" and its own study that ranked its state in "37", adding that "comparatively" his condition was good.

The Democratic leader acknowledged that "about 38 percent" of deaths in New York were seniors and said he was determined to find out "how to do a better job" if the virus returns.

Throughout much of the coronavirus outbreak, there has been increasing scrutiny over the Democratic governor's order in late March that forced nursing homes to accept patients who tested positive for coronavirus, despite test deficiencies both for residents and staff. Cuomo signed an executive order on May 11 revoking the policy, preventing hospitals from sending infected patients back to nursing homes and increasing testing for staff.

According to the state department of health, approximately 7,900 people have been confirmed or allegedly killed by COVID-19 in nursing homes in New York. That equates to about 25 percent of all deaths in the state occurring in nursing homes, according to the latest state total from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

The "Cuomo Prime Time" presenter faced an intense backlash last month for choosing to do a supporting comedy with huge Q-tips with his brother instead of tackling the nursing home controversy.