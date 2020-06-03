CNN's Chris Cuomo criticized for suggesting that protesters don't have to be 'peaceful'

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo He raised his eyebrows Tuesday night when he suggested that George Floyd protesters do not have to be "polite and peaceful."

Cuomo criticized those who believe that the national "problem" is the riots that have taken place after the death of George Floyd and not the police brutality that sparked protests across the country.

"Now, many see protests as the problem. No, the problem is what forced their fellow citizens to take to the streets: persistent, poisonous inequalities and injustices," Cuomo told his viewers. "And please show me where she says protesters are supposed to be polite and peaceful. Because I can show you that the outraged citizens are the ones who made the country what it is and led to a major milestone. To be honest, this does not it's quiet time. "

DON LEMON OF CNN SAYS: "WE ARE MAKING TEETER IN A DICTATORSHIP" FOLLOWING THE DIRECTION OF GEORGE FLOYD DE TRUMP

Then he added: "The police must be peaceful, de-escalate, remain calm."

Critics criticized the "Cuomo Prime Time" anchor, many of them pointing to the Constitution.

"Yes, it is not as if the First Amendment specified our rights as 'peacefully assembled'," joked federalist editor Ben Domenech.

"The protests don't have to be polite, but the law says they must be peaceful," Washington Examiner journalist Jerry Dunleavy told Cuomo.

DOES TRUMP CARRY THE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ATTACKS ON JOURNALISTS DURING THE GEORGE FLOYD PROTESTS?

"Old line: the protests are mostly peaceful. New line: who says that the protests have to be peaceful?" National Review editor Rich Lowry wrote.

Donald Trump Jr. accused Cuomo of "transporting water for violent criminals" that have wreaked havoc in cities across the country.

"Imagine saying that less than a day since Captain David Dorn was killed in cold blood by looters? Really disgusting," wrote Trump Jr., referring to the victim of the St. Louis riot.

Over the years, Cuomo has been accused of defending Antifa, the self-styled "anti-fascist" movement that has incited violence in various protests across the country, including the George Floyd protests as many suspect.

In 2018, he referred to Antifa as "counter-protesters" and argued that "all beatings are not equal" when they incite violence against racists.

CNN FUEL ANCHORS "DISQUALIFY THEMSELVES" FROM MODERATING NEXT PRESIDENTIAL DEBATES, CRITICIANS SAY

"If you are a punk who comes and starts trouble with a mask and hurts people, you have no virtuous cause. You are just someone who is going to be subjected to the standard of doing something wrong," Cuomo explained. "But when someone calls Are the fans and it's hot, even physical, just as wrong as the fans who are fighting? I argue no.

PBS REPORTER FACTS BACKSPACE TO SAY TRUMP THAT THERE IS NO "EVIDENCE" THAT ANARCHISTS APPEARED IN PROTESTS

During a heated panel discussion in 2019, Cuomo went to find Antifa after a guest condemned her violence.

"You can talk about Antifa. I've seen them on the streets protesting in different situations, okay?" Cuomo said. "Certainly there are aspects of them that are faithful to a cause, which is a good cause, they want social justice, they want what they want in that context."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The CNN presenter clarified that he did not want to "marry Antifa," and Cortes argued that it sounded like it was.

"There is no moral equivalence established between neo-Nazis and the people fighting against them," Cuomo said. "You don't do that in that context because that's not what it's about."