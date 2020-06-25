CNN's Chris Cuomo finally asks a softball brother question about the New York nursing home controversy

CNN presenter Chris Cuomo finally brought up the nursing home controversy in his last interview with his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, after months of avoiding the topic.

Throughout much of the coronavirus outbreak, there has been increasing scrutiny over the Democratic governor's order in late March that forced nursing homes to accept patients who tested positive for coronavirus, despite test deficiencies both for residents and staff. Cuomo signed an executive order on May 11 revoking the policy, preventing hospitals from sending infected patients back to nursing homes and increasing testing for staff.

According to the state department of health, approximately 7,900 people have been confirmed or allegedly killed by COVID-19 in nursing homes in New York. That equates to approximately 25 percent of all deaths in the state in nursing homes according to the latest state total for the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

However, despite mounting criticism of his brother's leadership, Chris Cuomo turned a blind eye to the subject over the course of ten interviews in the past three months. That was until Wednesday night.

CHRIS CUOMO FROM CNN EXPLOSED FOR SUGGESTING PROTESTS SHOULD NOT BE & # 39; PACIFIC & # 39;

"Nursing homes. People died there, they didn't have to, it was mismanaged and operators got immunity. What do they have to say about it?" asked the CNN presenter.

"Several statements that are not correct, but that's fine. It's your program, you say what you want to say," Governor Cuomo reacted jokingly.

The governor called nursing home deaths "the most tragic situation" and noted how there were nursing home deaths "across the country" and said "we have to figure out how to do better next time" before the next wave of virus occurs.

He claimed New York was "one of the best cases in the nation" for nursing home deaths, citing an apparent report from The New York Times showing that the state was "35 out of 50" and that its own study ranked its state in "37", adding that "comparatively" his condition was good.

CNN'S CHRIS CUOMO MAKES A COMEDY PROP WITH NY GOV. ANDREW CUOMO, NO QUESTION ABOUT THE HOME DISPUTE

The Democratic leader acknowledged that "about 38 percent" of deaths in New York were seniors and said he was determined to find out "how to do a better job" if the virus returns.

At the end of the interview, the CNN presenter showered the governor with praise as New York's leader and even admitted to his viewers, "Of course, I'm not objective" as he expressed his love for his brother.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The "Cuomo Prime Time" host faced an intense backlash last month for choosing to do a supporting comedy with his brother instead of addressing the nursing home controversy.