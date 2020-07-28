CNN's Chris Cuomo says he was & # 39; borrowing & # 39; the quote by John Lewis when he states that the protests do not have to be "peaceful"

CNN presenter Chris Cuomo offered a strange explanation on Monday about what he meant last month about protesters not having to be "peaceful."

Days after George Floyd's death, Cuomo raised his eyebrows as he appeared to defend the riots that had taken place amid nationwide protests.

"Now, many see protests as the problem. No, the problem is what forced their fellow citizens to take to the streets: persistent, poisonous inequities and injustices," Cuomo told his viewers on June 2. "And please show me where you say protesters are supposed to be polite and peaceful. Because I can show you that the outraged citizens are the ones who made the country what it is and led to a major milestone. To be honest, this one did not it's a quiet time. "

Later he added: "The police are the ones that must be peaceful, de-escalate and remain calm."

Almost two months after he made those comments, though, Cuomo now claims they were inspired by a famous quote from the late congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis, whose life was celebrated on Capitol Hill the previous Monday, and played a clip. Lewis talking about getting into "good trouble".

"Now, I was borrowing from Brother Lewis when I said, 'Whoever says protests must be peaceful, quiet and polite,' Cuomo said." I know it says 'peaceful' in the First Amendment, but if you go in and sing your songs and go home, nothing changes. And that's what I was encouraging. "

The CNN presenter defined what is "good trouble" and "bad trouble". Cuomo echoed Lewis's claim that the Black Lives Matter movement was "a good problem", but noted that "riots" and "knock to hurt" and "destroy" were not included, suggesting that more focus in the violence that in the protests is "Bad problems at work".

Cuomo later called President Trump's deployment of federal agents in Portland "a bad problem," since local officials did not accept such assistance and that his presence is "making matters worse."