CNN's Don Lemon defends the removal of statues: people were taught & # 39; propaganda & # 39; on American history

CNN presenter Don Lemon chimed in on the recent wave of downed statues and suggested that Americans be taught "propaganda" about the nation's history.

During Monday night's handover with colleague Chris Cuomo, Lemon accused the president of "putting himself in a position" where he is "defending racist and treacherous people" for his support of the Confederate statues and his recent tweet suggesting that NASCAR committed a mistake in banning confederate flags.

Later, Lemon defended the recent onslaught of statues that have been destroyed by non-Confederate protesters such as Ulysses S. Grant and George Washington, saying that "movements are often disorderly" and how young people "have called for decades" to eliminate certain statues and now "the chickens are coming home to rest."

"No one is erasing the story," Lemon told Cuomo. "What people are trying to do is put it in context and these are conversations that we should have. And yes, they are messy. And sometimes people are not smart about the statues they should remove. Okay. If people on the other Side would think, "Well, maybe we should get involved in the conversation about which statues should be removed, where they should be placed, we should meet these people in the middle and discuss these things." These are the right conversations to have. we're contextualizing the wrong way. We're looking at it the wrong way. And I think that's the problem. "

The CNN presenter later told viewers that much of what they learned about America's history is "propaganda" and that "there are some things you have to learn in order to become a better citizen."

"Why not have the 'Well' mentality, maybe we should knock down some of these statues? '" Lemon asked.

After Cuomo told Lemon that "fear" was driving the speech and rejecting President Trump's notion that protesters were "coming for everything," Lemon noted that "well-meaning liberals" have similarly expressed Opposition to the removal of statues along with Trump Supporters.

The host of "CNN Tonight", then, why the Founding Fathers are being "deified" like Jesus Christ, since "they were not perfect".

"Yes, they did great things and created the Constitution and a plan for us … but they weren't perfect either," Lemon said. "No one is perfect. Nothing is perfect, not even the Founding Fathers."

He then pointed to those who support Trump and suggested that they are not moving forward with the times.

"I think people of color realize that if you're supporting him, you're supporting a racist and you're putting racism on the reverse and people just don't agree with that," Lemon told Cuomo. "