CNN's Don Lemon says that & # 39; the availability of weapons & # 39; is helping to increase the shootings in Chicago

CNN presenter Don Lemon suggested Tuesday night that the "availability of weapons" is what has contributed to the increase in crime in Chicago.

Chicago has witnessed an alarming increase in shootings and killings in recent weeks, including Tuesday night's shooting at a funeral home that left at least 14 wounded, according to police. The Trump administration has also repeatedly clashed with Chicago Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who criticized the White House for offering to send the feds to quell the violence.

During the nightly handover with "Cuomo Prime Time" presenter Chris Cuomo, Lemon expressed his gratitude for the crime being discussed in Chicago, but warned that political motivations could be behind it.

"I'm glad that people are starting to pay attention to crime, especially in cities like Chicago. But it is sad that they are doing it in a year when they can use it as a political club to hurt someone and try to help. Someone else." Lemon said.

"Listen, there are spikes in crime and there is real work to be done, right? It needs to be fixed. I lived in Chicago for a while. Every night when I lived in Chicago, there was a crime story, a shooting story." . I have been making crime stories on this network for so long. I'm glad people pay attention to it, but it's been a problem for a long time. And do you know that one of the most important problems is the availability of weapons? . And you won't hear that from some people. "

Lemon seemed to take on a different tone earlier this month, when he and Cuomo scoffed at the rise in crime across the country, suggesting it was simply a display of fear.

"Democratic cities are in chaos right now, is this what you want from Joe Biden?" Lemon had said, mocking the Republicans. "And they are going to take your country and tear down the statues."

"Crime is on the rise as police are ousted," Cuomo intervened at the time.

"OMG it's so bad!" Lemon added, posing as Republicans.