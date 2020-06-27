Co-founder of the Maryland group that protested the state to reopen positive tests for coronavirus







Tim Walters, the organizer of Reopen Maryland, said in a live Facebook video posted Thursday that he is quarantined at his home. The U.S. Navy veteran and former Republican nominee for the Maryland House of Delegates also said his wife and son would be screened and that they would continue the 14-day quarantine.

"I had a difficult day yesterday. I told them I wasn't feeling really well. I fell later in the day, I had to go to the emergency room. I thought I was actually having a stroke … it turns out I had Covid." He said in the video, and continued later: "As you can see, I am not dying. It is uncomfortable. It would make it similar to having the flu."

In April and May, Reopening Maryland, a grassroots group, organized protests in Annapolis and across the state to pressure Hogan to reopen the state's economy. The group in May also joined a handful of religious and business leaders and state lawmakers to sue the governor for his order to stay home.

Walters first shared that he was diagnosed with coronavirus earlier this week in a series of Facebook videos, according to The Capital Gazette, which first reported on Walters' diagnosis. Walters separately told The Daily Record on Friday that he had removed some videos in which he discussed his diagnosis due to the backlash his family received.