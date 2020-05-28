Co-op gameplay for Marvel & # 39; s Avengers reveals next month

Wanting to see more than Marvel avengers before the launch of the game later this year? It's your lucky day.

Well, more or less, anyway. Crystal Dynamics is not gone and has released a ton of surprise images for the upcoming action-adventure title, though it has done its best. In a brief update for fans on YouTube, the developer addresses the difficulty of working on such a massive project remotely in the wake of the COVID-19 spread, citing the solidarity shown by the iconic Marvel team as an inspiration to follow. ahead despite a changing work environment.

Fears of more delays have subsided, then, but that's not the only good news to come out of today's session. The studio also confirmed that their first event called "War Table" will take place next month, June 24, and will serve as a platform to showcase a certain gaming feature that fans have been waiting for for almost a year. a look at the cooperative.

Click to enlarge

Finally, we will be able to see characters like Thor, Hulk, Iron Man and Black Widow face the evil machinations of A.I.M. together, as well as a glimpse of how multiplayer missions will differ from the story content alone, and the latter will also have more screen time. Exciting times ahead, to be sure, and hopefully Crystal may even be holding some surprises for the big day. With just a few months to go before launch day, the previously announced beta will have to take place sooner rather than later, so we hope to have more information on that front as well.

Marvel avengers It will be released on September 4 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Stadia.