Coach Dawn Staley awaits the Olympics, focuses on South Carolina

Coach Dawn Staley would be preparing the US women's basketball team for the Tokyo Olympics this week if it weren't for the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, it will hold a Zoom conference call on Wednesday with players vying for a spot on the roster in 2021, if the postponed Olympics will be held next year.

"Although we have things that we are dealing with in our personal lives and our basketball lives, we will get together to talk about some things, greet each other and receive a virtual hug," said Staley, a three-time Olympian. Basketball gold medal winner. "It would actually be Opening Ceremonies in a few weeks."

Staley says he is in "constant communication" with USA Basketball officials.

"We are playing it by ear like the rest of the country, the rest of the world," he said.

Now, Staley is focused on getting her team of South Carolina women back on campus in a safe environment. His team finished No. 1 in the latest Associated Press poll and won the SEC Tournament before the NCAA Tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus. Some players will return in mid-July, but won't hit the basketball court until August, he said.

They will follow CDC guidelines using masks, social distancing, hand washing, and testing. Staley knows that frequent tests can lead to positive tests.

"If the numbers are going in the wrong direction, then we have to turn," he said. "I'm just trying to keep our athletes in a safe space."

If a player tests positive, he will be quarantined and those around him will be tested and quarantined. "The group will have to quarantine, not necessarily the entire team," Staley said.

This summer, its players have been discussing ways to support social justice and the Black Lives Matter movement.

"They are talking about it. I want it to be his voice and not my voice, ”said Staley, a member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. "I just want to support them. (There are) causes that matter to me a lot and those that hit my heart, that moves me to do something. I let them tell me what they want and I get those people who can help them plan, grow and learn. "

Staley, 50, hopes to implement her own hiring "action plan" this week. The goal is "numbers trending in the right direction when it comes to hiring black people and people of color."

She hopes that the plan, with deadlines, will provide opportunities in the communities and be "a model that other universities and colleges can use to increase their number."