Linda Rice has recorded 2,018 career wins to become one of the most successful thoroughbred coaches in her sport. But the New York-based horse racing racer is still chasing the big one: a Triple Crown race win.

Rice will have another chance on Saturday with Max Player at Belmont betting as she tries to become the first coach to win a stage of the Triple Crown.

"It would be great to win one," Rice said Wednesday after Max Player drew third with a 15-1 probability.

"Obviously, things have changed in the last 100 years here. So now there are a lot more women training horses than 100 years ago, so with a little more time, a woman is likely to win this race sooner or later. "

Max Player will be Rice's third contender for a Triple Crown victory. His first was in 2003, when Supervisor finished fifth in Belmont betting. He later saddled Kid Cruz in the 2014 Preakness for eighth place.

Rice is one of 10 coaches who run on horseback at Belmont Stakes. Dianne Carpenter was the closest to making history in 1988, when her Kingpost came second behind the Risen Star. Sarah Lundy was the first coach to ride a horse at the Belmont Stakes in 1984 with the Minstrel Star.

"They haven't given women enough time yet," Rice teased with a smile.

Rice grew up around horse racing in Wisconsin, where her father, Clyde, was a coach. In 1987, at the age of 23, she was a licensed coach, and in 2009 she became the first woman to win a training title on a major American racing circuit, when she beat Todd Pletcher for the Saratoga summer meeting.

Three more training titles in New York later, Rice returns with a contender from Belmont. He had to navigate unfamiliar territory to get there, as the coronavirus pandemic disrupted Max Player's racing schedule and forced a long layoff entering Saturday, but now he has another chance to make history.

"Horse racing right now, we are happy to race," Rice said. “Horse racing has been through difficult times, like any other business in this economy with the pandemic. I would like to see more women have more opportunities, and I hope that they will do so in time. "