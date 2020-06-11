Coachella and Stagecoach festivals canceled due to concerns about coronavirus spread

"I am concerned that indications are growing that COVID-19 could worsen in the fall," Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County public health officer, said in a statement announcing the cancellation of the festivals. "Given the projected circumstances and potential, I would not feel comfortable moving forward."
The festival area is allowed in stage 4 of California Governor Gavin Newsom's reopening plan and would require treatments or vaccinations to allow entry, Kaiser said.
Health officials said they have been in contact with Goldenvoice, the promoter of festivals on the subject.
The festivals host hundreds of thousands of people each and were expected to feature renowned artists.
Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Eric Church had been the Stagecoach holders.
"These decisions are not made lightly with the knowledge that many people will be affected," said Kaiser. "My first priority is community health."