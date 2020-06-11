Coachella and Stagecoach festivals canceled due to concerns about coronavirus spread

"I am concerned that indications are growing that COVID-19 could worsen in the fall," Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County public health officer, said in a statement announcing the cancellation of the festivals. "Given the projected circumstances and potential, I would not feel comfortable moving forward."

The festival area is allowed in stage 4 of California Governor Gavin Newsom's reopening plan and would require treatments or vaccinations to allow entry, Kaiser said.

Health officials said they have been in contact with Goldenvoice, the promoter of festivals on the subject.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and the Country Stagecoach Music Festival were originally scheduled for April, but were postponed until October under the direction of Riverside County health officials.

The festivals host hundreds of thousands of people each and were expected to feature renowned artists.

Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott, and Frank Ocean led Coachella, along with performances by Calvin Harris, Big Sean, Lewis Capaldi, Charlie XCX, Flume, 21 Savage, Lana Del Rey, and Lil Nas X.

Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Eric Church had been the Stagecoach holders.

"These decisions are not made lightly with the knowledge that many people will be affected," said Kaiser. "My first priority is community health."

Chloe Melas, Sandra González and Jon Passantino from CNN contributed to this report.

