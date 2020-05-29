Cobra Kai leaves YouTube for a new streaming service. The show, which is based on The Karate Boy, will premiere season 3 under the roof of a new broadcast house. The move comes as YouTube begins to drift away from the original scripted programming. While the series has been a hit for YouTube, one can't help but imagine what kind of popularity it might have seen on a streaming platform like Netflix or Hulu.

Sources close to the situation say that there is great interest in obtaining Cobra Kai season 3. It seems almost everyone was interested in getting the series, which features The Karate Boy stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka. These same sources claim that Sony Entertainment is in the process of using Netflix or Hulu at this time. It is unclear how advanced the negotiations are, although one could imagine that an agreement will be established shortly due to the potential Cobra Kai has.

Along with winning Cobra Kai Season 3, it is believed that whoever ends up winning the bidding war will end streaming access to seasons 1 and 2. However, this will be non-exclusive as YouTube has the first two seasons under the original license agreement with Sony TV. . YouTube started changing from scripted source material in 2018 and many wondered what would happen to Cobra Kai. In the end, Season 2 ended up coming out and helped the series gain even more popularity, even though the streaming platform was avoiding other new content.

Even after Cobra Kai Debuting season 2, YouTube reportedly remained committed to the release of season 3, but notified its Sony TV partners that they will not continue in a fourth season. After YouTube revealed its future plans, "Sony TV asked for permission to purchase next season at a point of sale that would successfully order additional seasons." According to reports, negotiations between Sony and YouTube have been closed, but the Cobra Kai The appearance of the deal won't be released until Sony reaches a deal with Hulu or Netflix, which is understandable.

Cobra Kai It is written and produced by Josh Heald, and Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg. The trio conceived the new Karate boy story, which begins decades after the original movie. As for when season 3 will be formally announced, that's unclear at the moment. That being said, we should receive some news in the coming weeks after the deal is complete. Where could it be Cobra Kai end up? For now we just have to wait and watch, while we wait for season 4 to happen in the new home of the show. The deadline was the first to announce that Cobra Kai leaves YouTube for a new streaming service.

