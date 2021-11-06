The latest episode of Netflix’s Cobra Kai spoiled us. We want more. But the good news is that season four is coming, which is not surprising because it is popular.

The last batch of episodes reached the top spot in 28 countries and was among the 10 best shows in 85 other countries. People who watched were from 73 million different households.

The boss of the TV show Cobra Kai said something about season 3. He said that they wanted it to end with a “yeah!” feeling. Season 2 ended with an “aww” feeling.

We want to give you a good feeling when you use our service. That will make us feel good too. We want to give you goosebumps, tears of joy, and belly laughs when we work together. You can see that it’s a recipe, but the taste is different. It’s also bigger and we’re proud of what we have made so far. I can’t wait for you to try it.

Cobra Kai is a show about karate. They are going to have more episodes.

What is the release date of Cobra Kai Season 4?

Cobra Kai Season 4 will be coming out on December 31, 2021. They already finished filming in May.

What is the plot of Cobra Kai Season 4?

In Cobra Kai season 4, we know a lot about what will happen. We have a good idea of what will happen between the Eagle Fang dojo and Miyagi-do.

When people have their eye on the U18 All Valley Karate Tournament, all of the pieces are in place for a great finish. There are times when I get excited and almost lose control. The fight was like every Rocky movie all in one. It was built up with lots of hype and anticipation, which led to the action being nonstop.

I don’t know what will happen next. It could be bad or good. Hawk seems to be on the good side now, but Robby is with Kreese and he might also be a villain next season.

Then, there is the question of who Kreese is talking to in the last part of the third season. Terry Silver, who was in Karate Kid Part 3 and also in Vietnam with him, is back. The Cobra Kai people might be mad at Daniel and Johnny. They might also want to expand the Cobra Kai group. That could mean trouble for Daniel and Johnny.

What can we expect?

Johnny Lawrence and Daniel found common ground and were friends at the end of Season 3. “The enemy of my enemy is my friend.” This is a great note and starting point for what’s ahead in the story.

Josh Heald, one of the creators of this TV show, told The Hollywood Reporter about what will happen in the next season. Josh said that there is a new dynamic between these guys because they are getting into each other’s lives and under each other’s skin. We have watched arguments, consequences, and reactions. Now they are putting down their weapons and looking at each other. They are accepting the challenge in front of them with [head teacher John] Kreese. They are trying to grow as adults and leaders. This is when the relationship changes. They are finally getting along and start to like each other more.

It seems the new season will be an interesting one for two characters. Our favorite characters are Sam and Tory. They are both strong rivals for each other in this season, which is heart-wrenching. We are looking forward to how it plays out in Season 4. There is so much tension between two people at the end of Season 3, and there is more coming.

Who will be starring in Cobra Kai Season 4?

Cobra Kai would not be the same without Daniel LaRusso and his eternal rival, Johnny Lawrence. They are back! Ralph Macchio and William Zabka are also back.

XoloMariduena, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Jacob Bertrand are all returning. They are returning to the show. List and Vanessa Rubio are now series regulars for Cobra Kai. Dallas Dupree Young and Oona O’Brien will be joining the cast of Cobra Kai too.

Netflix said that Thomas Ian Griffith is back for the fourth season of the show. He was in part 3 of The Karate Kid movie.

The character Aisha was not in the third season of the show. She won’t come back. But maybe she will in another season.

