Cobra Kai Seeks New Broadcast Home Before Season 3

Cobra Kai seeks new streaming home ahead of season 3 premiere

After two acclaimed and successful seasons on the video sharing platform, the Karate boy sequel series Cobra Kai He's looking for a new streaming home ahead of its third season premiere, as YouTube seeks to get away from scripted programming, according to Deadline.

YouTube has co-produced the series with Sony Pictures TV for the three seasons, but sources report that as the service seeks to move more toward unscripted programming, they informed the studio that they would not be commissioning a fourth season of the series. Given its record audience of over 80 million viewers at the first and second season premieres, Sony did not want the series to end and has been negotiating with YouTube for the rights to bring it to a new streaming platform for its upcoming third season and any future seasons, as well as non-exclusive rights to broadcast past seasons.

Sources report that Netflix and Hulu are currently the main contenders for the project's rights and that YouTube will not formally launch the series' rights or debut the new season until a new home has been secured.

In Cobra Kai, Ralph Macchio and William Zabka review their star roles in the iconic film franchise, The Karate Boy. Epic adversaries return to the dojo, thirty years after the events of the 1984. All Valley Karate Tournament. Johnny Lawrence (Zabka) seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo, rekindling his rivalry with now successful Daniel LaRusso (Macchio ), who has been struggling to keep his balance in his life without the guidance of his mentor, Mr. Miyagi.

YouTube officially renewed its critically acclaimed martial arts drama series for a third season set to premiere in 2020. Next season will see Daniel LaRusso return to Japan to continue navigating life without the mentorship of his sensei Karate Kid, Sr. Miyagi LaRusso fought in Japan during the events of The Karate Kid Part II of 1986.

The first season of Cobra Kai It proved to be a huge success for the video service, with the first episode garnering over 50 million views within five months of airing, and critics and audiences praised the series, giving it the rare 100% rating of "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes. The second season also started with a record premiere and received strong reviews from critics, currently with an 88 percent approval rating from critics of Rotten Tomatoes.