Cobra Kai will leave YouTube in search of a new streaming home

Taking place 34 years after THE KARATE KID, YouTube's Cobra Kai followed Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) as he sought redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo, which rekindled his rivalry with now-successful Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). While he didn't expect much from Cobra Kai, it was a big surprise when the series turned out to be incredibly fun. He also ended up being critically acclaimed, even with a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, which made it not obvious that YouTube brought the series back for a second and third season, but where is that third season?

Based on when the last two seasons of Cobra Kai were released, we should have already seen the third season launch, and according to Deadline, it seems the reason for the delay has to do with the series moving to a new broadcast. platform. The outlet says YouTube is in the process of releasing the third season to Sony Pictures TV, which is buying the series from other streamers, with Netflix and Hulu at the top of the list of possible homes. The deadline could not be confirmed, but the streaming service Cobra Kai does win will also have access to the first two seasons of the series on a non-exclusive basis. As for why YouTube is letting go of one of its most viewed series, the company has started to drift away from original programming in recent years, and while eager to debut the third season, they told their partners on Sony Pictures TV. that they I would not do it It will be renewed for a fourth season, prompting Sony to ask permission to purchase the series to guarantee its future.

