Coca-Cola is shutting down Odwalla juice

The company called "given a rapidly changing market and despite all efforts to support continued production," John Hackett, president of Coca-Cola & # 39; s (KO) The Minute Maid business unit, which includes the company's juice brands, said in a statement e-mailed to CNN Business.

"This decision was not made lightly," he added.

Coca-Cola acquired Odwalla in 2001. It has been evaluating Odwalla's business for the past few years, according to a company spokesperson, adding that the decision to discontinue the brand is not directly related to the coronavirus pandemic. Health conscious consumers are less interested in smoothies than they used to be, he explained.

Still, the decision "comes at a time when it is more important than ever to assess where we can improve efficiency in our business and operations," Hackett said in the statement.

The news, which was first reported by The Wall Street Journal, comes as Food companies are reducing their product offerings during the pandemic to make their operations more efficient and meet the growing demand for their most popular items. Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey described a similar tactic this spring.

"We are focused on maximizing system efficiency by relentlessly prioritizing the delivery of (major) products and key brands," he said during a conference call in April about the company's first-quarter financial results.

"The less complexity there is (in the supply chain), the greater the chances of success," Quincey added during a separate call with members of the media in April. He noted that during the early days of the pandemic, "focusing on the biggest brands," such as Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero, Simply and Minute Maid, was a benefit to consumers.

Odwalla products had been delivered to retail stores through a fleet of approximately 230 refrigerated trucks, an example of how certain products can introduce complications into a company's supply chain. The beverage company is also dissolving that distribution network.

