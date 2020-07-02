Coca-Cola is shutting down Odwalla juice

The company called "given a rapidly changing market and despite all efforts to support continued production," John Hackett, president of Coca-Cola & # 39; s ( KO ) The Minute Maid business unit, which includes the company's juice brands, said in a statement e-mailed to CNN Business.

"This decision was not made lightly," he added.

Coca-Cola acquired Odwalla in 2001. It has been evaluating Odwalla's business for the past few years, according to a company spokesperson, adding that the decision to discontinue the brand is not directly related to the coronavirus pandemic. Health conscious consumers are less interested in smoothies than they used to be, he explained.

Still, the decision "comes at a time when it is more important than ever to assess where we can improve efficiency in our business and operations," Hackett said in the statement.