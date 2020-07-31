Coca-Cola launches a hard Topo Chico seltzer

This is the company's first move. in hard seltzer space. The beverage giant bought Topo Chico in 2017 for $ 220 million.

"The Coca-Cola Company is committed to exploring new products in dynamic beverage categories, including hard seltzer," said a company press release.

The category is growing at a rapid rate, leading to new hard seltzer releases across multiple brands. In May, Anheuser-Busch launched Social Club Seltzer, a premium seltzer with cocktail flavors, like an Old Fashioned, which is usually made with whiskey, a lump of sugar, and bitters.

In early 2018, only 10 brands of hard drives were on the market, according to a Nielsen report, a number that increased to 26 brands in early 2019. "More than 65 brands are now fighting for the attention and purchase of consumers. "according to Nielsen