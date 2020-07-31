Coca-Cola launches a hard Topo Chico seltzer

In early 2018, only 10 brands of hard drives were on the market, according to a Nielsen report, a number that increased to 26 brands in early 2019. "More than 65 brands are now fighting for the attention and purchase of consumers. "according to Nielsen
For the 15-week period ending June 13, hard-seal products purchased at grocery stores, liquor stores, and large retail stores quadrupled year-over-year, according to the report.
"Within the successful and growing segment of hard seltzer, both new and old brands can be successful even if their market share is relatively small or declining, because the total sales group of hard seltzer in the US retail trade The US is growing at such a high rate, "Danelle Kosmal, Nielsen's vice president of alcoholic beverages, told CNN Business.
As such, with a new launch after the new launch, manufacturers may lose market share but continue to increase their sales, "he added.