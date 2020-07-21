Coca-Cola says it will kill more & # 39; zombie & # 39; marks, weeks after dropping Odwalla

The beverage giant, which has just announced the closure of Odwalla, the long-time juice smoothie brand, is considering removing other "zombie brands," or those that are not growing, to help cut costs, Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey said of the company's second-quarter earnings. call tuesday.

Over the past few months, Coca-Cola, like other large consumer goods companies, has streamlined its product offerings and focused on its biggest and best-selling brands to help ease tension in supply chains. Coca-Cola is now doubling down on those efforts.

In Coca-Cola's second quarter, which ended on June 26, the company's sales fell 28% to $ 7.2 billion.

"We are shifting to prioritize fewer brands, but bigger and stronger on various consumer needs," said Quincey. "At the same time, we need to do a better job of fostering and making smaller, more durable proposals and coming out of some zombie brands."