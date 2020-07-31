Coca-Cola with coffee will hit stores next year

"Coca Cola (KO) With Coffee "will combine regular Coca-Cola with Brazilian coffee. Three different flavors will be offered: Dark Blend, Vanilla and Caramel, in 12-ounce cans, and the drink contains 69 milligrams of caffeine per can. One 12-ounce can of regular Coca -Cola has 34 milligrams of caffeine; Coca-Cola Light has 46 milligrams.
The launch comes at a time when consumer tastes are changing. Customers concerned about sugar are turning to water, mineral water, and beverages that offer a nutritional or energy boost. Coca-Cola said in a press release that consumers are "more open to trying new category drinks." Sparkling juices or juice and tea blends are other examples of the trend.
Coca-Cola is not the only company that combines coffee and soft drinks. Competitor PepsiCo (ENERGY) It also launched a new coffee-infused cola last year. Pepsi Café, which also has a vanilla flavor, hit stores across the United States in April for a limited time. It has almost twice as much caffeine as a regular soda.
Coca-Cola has ventured into coffee soda before.
In 2006, Coca Cola (COKE) launched Coca-Cola Blak, a coffee-flavored version of its exclusive product. People did not like it, and the drink failed. Coca-Cola stopped selling the product in 2008, just two years after its launch.
The bad timing caused the failure, Nancy Quan, the company's chief technical officer, told CNN Business last year.
"That was a trend before its time," said Quan. "I don't think people were ready to have a coffee portfolio under the Coca-Cola brand."
In recent years, Coca-Cola has launched a similar product called "Coca-Cola Plus Coffee" or "Coca-Cola With Coffee" in international markets. The new product contains more real coffee than Blak. There's also an added caffeine shake – the product has more caffeine than regular Coca-Cola.