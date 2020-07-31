Coca-Cola with coffee will hit stores next year

"Coca Cola ( KO ) With Coffee "will combine regular Coca-Cola with Brazilian coffee. Three different flavors will be offered: Dark Blend, Vanilla and Caramel, in 12-ounce cans, and the drink contains 69 milligrams of caffeine per can. One 12-ounce can of regular Coca -Cola has 34 milligrams of caffeine; Coca-Cola Light has 46 milligrams.

The launch comes at a time when consumer tastes are changing. Customers concerned about sugar are turning to water, mineral water, and beverages that offer a nutritional or energy boost. Coca-Cola said in a press release that consumers are "more open to trying new category drinks." Sparkling juices or juice and tea blends are other examples of the trend.

Coca-Cola is not the only company that combines coffee and soft drinks. Competitor PepsiCo ( ENERGY ) It also launched a new coffee-infused cola last year. Pepsi Café, which also has a vanilla flavor, hit stores across the United States in April for a limited time. It has almost twice as much caffeine as a regular soda.

Coca-Cola has ventured into coffee soda before.