Cocaine-laden plane crashes on takeoff, exposing alleged union

The Cessna plane, which was packed with over 500 kilograms (1,100 pounds) of cocaine, fell when trying to leave a remote airstrip in Papua New Guinea on July 26.

The Australian Federal Police said in a statement that "greed played an important role in the union's activities" and added that "they cannot rule out that the weight of the cocaine had an impact on the take-off ability of the planes."

Five suspects have been arrested in Queensland and Victoria in recent days, and have been charged with conspiring to import more than 500 kilograms of cocaine and various related crimes. Each faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted. The pilot was also arrested two days later, after turning himself in to the police.

Authorities said the plane had flown to Papua New Guinea from the small town of Mareeba in the extreme north of Queensland, flying at about 3,000 feet to avoid detection by radar.