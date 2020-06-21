Coffee drinkers seek high-end subscriptions and beans amid pandemic

Consumers have taken home their specialty coffee shop habits by buying more expensive beans and trading them with Folgers. They have also signed up en masse for coffee subscription services that ship artisan bean bags to their doorsteps.

It's a part of gross logistics (orders to stay home crushed excursions) and a psychological part, said Matthew Berk, chief executive of subscription coffee company Bean Box.

"I think when things get difficult for people, they seem to have small and very significant luxuries," he told CNN Business in an interview. "I think there is an appetite for experiences at home now that we are stuck there."

Bean Box was founded six years ago in Seattle, a city steeped in coffee history, on the premise that people want a home coffee experience that mimics their experimental efforts at cafes. Consumers increasingly appreciated the artisanal grill, which gets special batches of beans from small farmers, Berk said.

"This happened with wine in the 1980s and craft beer in the 2000s, with highly fragmented super-local manufacturers quickly gaining a national audience," Berk said.

Bean Box partners with around 35 Pacific Northwest-based roasters and offers monthly subscriptions that include a sample of four 1.8-ounce bean bag packages or a 12-ounce coffee of the month.

In recent months, demand has increased in Bean Box offerings and some categories have seen a fourfold increase, Berk said, adding that he has noticed significant increases in the number of subscribers who reconnect online and buy individual bags of coffee from 12 ounces they liked.

"We have gone from having hundreds of bags on hand to having inventory in the thousands (of bags) with the delivery of that lot every two days," he said.

Trade Coffee, a subscription service that uses an algorithm to select coffee based on consumer preferences, like Spotify with caffeine, more than doubled its overall sales and recorded an even greater increase in the number of new customers, wrote the CEO Mike Lackman via email to CNN Business. The cost of receiving a 12 ounce bag of coffee every two weeks ranges from $ 15 to $ 22.

As Trade's customer base grew, Lackman noticed something similar. Trends in shopping habits: People constantly shop in the mid to high range of that range.

"This tells us that there is a broader appetite for preparing better at home," he wrote.

From the cafeteria to the house

There is a significant divide between how consumers shop for the top specialty coffee and roast brands, said Jim Watson, senior beverage analyst at Rabobank's RaboResearch Food & Agribusiness arm..

"Grocery stores can handle boxes of 100 boxes of K-Cups really well, but they don't handle local roasters with unique, time-limited beans (too)," he said, noting that sales of the latter generally occur in coffee. . store level

Since Covid-19, the temporary or permanent closure of coffee shops has forced high-end coffees into the direct-consumer market, he said. And some of those stores have leaned more in their subscription sales.

From March 22 to April 19, subscription sales at US coffee shops. USA They increased 109%, compared to the period from February 9 to March 7, based on analysis by Square payment processor of millions of anonymous transactions from thousands of US coffee shops. USA

Popular Los Angeles coffee shop chain Go Get Em Tiger noted that its GGET Coffee Club subscription site grew from 440 members in March to more than 1,400 subscribers in mid-June, said Noah McKeown, general manager of e-commerce.

"In the first month of quarantine, our club membership more than doubled and our overall e-commerce revenue increased nearly 70% from the previous quarter," McKeown said by email.

Blue Bottle, the iconic California-based coffee company, majority owned by Nestle ( NSRGF ) , recorded a 150% increase in e-commerce sales year-over-year after closing its coffee shops on March 16, a company spokesperson said. The chain added 300-400 new subscribers per week and saw its customers buy coffee-making equipment much more frequently.

Before the pandemic, Blue Bottle generally sold two to five droppers, devices used in brewing poured coffee, per day through its online site. That now increased from 20 to 30 per day, Blue Bottle said.

Peet & # 39; s Coffee, which started in 1966 in Berkeley, California, and has grown to 200 locations in nearly a dozen states, saw a 70% increase in subscription orders fulfilled in May 2020 compared to May 2019, a company spokesperson said. Subscription subscriptions peaked in April, but Peet is still seeing five times more daily subscription subscriptions now compared to pre-Covid-19.

Even during a period of recession, high-end home coffee purchases could have some staying power, Watson of Rabobank said.

When the cost of overhead and goods is removed from the equation, "you can buy better coffee and pay significantly less," he said.

Negotiating at the grocery store

Specialty-focused pillar brands saw increases, as did everything else at the grocery store, since the pantry was loaded in mid-March.

In the first quarter, more than 1 million households tested J.M. Smucker & # 39; s ( SJM ) The Folgers, Dunkin & # 39; or Cafe Bustelo brands, with 75% of them buying Folgers for the first time in 12 months, said Mark Smucker, president and CEO of the company, during a June 4 earnings call.

The fastest growing areas for the Folgers brand were its dark roasted Black Silk and premium Noir floors, brand extensions priced similarly to the classic Folgers but released to satisfy evolving coffee palates. Black Silk and Noir will be central to more of the company's future marketing efforts.

"Black Silk will be our hero; Noir will be our hero for the future," Tina Meyer-Hawkes, vice president of marketing for J.M. Smucker.

Whole bean sales, which are considered high-end products in the coffee retail sector, had higher sales growth than less premium ground and instant products, data from consumer research firm Nielsen shows. For the 12-week period ending June 6, whole bean sales grew 35.8%; Ground and Instant increased 15.9% and 27.5%, respectively, according to Nielsen.

Peet's fastest growing bagged coffee sales were at the premium price level (around $ 6 to $ 10 per bag) and super premium (more than $ 10 per bag), a company spokesperson said. From March 15 to May 16, sales of premium bags increased 33% and super premium sales increased 81% over the same period last year.