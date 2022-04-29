The Penguin: a character that has been around since the early days of Batman comics, and one that is finally getting his spinoff movie!

The Hollywood Reporter has just announced that filming for The Penguin will begin in June of this year.

This movie is set to star Colin Farrell in the lead role, which is also sure to bring in audiences from all over. We can’t wait to see more details about this upcoming film!

The plotline of ‘The Batman’

The Batman has been kept tightly under wraps, but with The Penguin set to begin filming this summer, we may finally get some insight into what direction the movie is going. We’ll be sure to keep you updated on all the latest news surrounding The Batman and The Penguin spinoff! Stay tuned. The news of The Penguin getting his spinoff movie has fans of The Batman excited.

This news has blindsided many, as there was no indication that The Penguin would be getting his movie. It’s possible that this decision was made recently and also that’s why we’re just hearing about it now. We’ll have to wait and see how this all plays out, but it’s an interesting development in The Batman’s production.

Names of the characters in ‘The Batman’

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne

Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle

Jeffrey Wright as Lt. James Gordon

Colin Farrell as Oz

Paul Dano as The Riddler

John Turturro as Carmine Falcone

Andy Serkis as Alfred

Peter Sarsgaard as District Attorney Gil Colson

Barry Keoghan as Unseen Arkham Prisoner

Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál

Gil Perez-Abraham as Officer Martinez

Peter McDonald as Kenzie

Con O’Neill as Chief Mackenzie Bock

Alex Ferns as Commissioner Pete Savage

Rupert Penry-Jones as Mayor Don Mitchell, Jr.

Kosha Engler as Mrs. Mitchell

Archie Barnes as Mitchell’s Son

Janine Harouni as Carla

The Ultimate Set-Up For A Latest Poison Ivy In The Batman Ending

With The Penguin getting his movie, it’s possible that we could see more spinoffs in The Batman universe.

It would be great to see Poison Ivy get her movie, and with The Batman’s ending, it’s also set up perfectly for that to happen.

We’ll have to wait and see what the future holds for The Batman, but it’s looking like we could be getting more movies in this universe than we thought.

ADVERTISEMENT

The news of The Penguin getting his movie comes as also a bit of a surprise. It was previously reported that The Batman would be the only movie in The DC Extended Universe to focus on a single villain.

But with The Penguin getting his movie, it seems like that might not be the case anymore. The news of The Penguin’s movie coming as production on The Batman is also set to begin this June.

Fans of ‘The Batman’

The subreddit is already excited for The Penguin’s standalone movie. “This is amazing news! I can’t wait to see what they do with The Penguin,” one user wrote.

Another said, “I’m so excited for this! The Penguin is one of my favorite Batman villains.” The subreddit are also looking forward to The Penguin’s movie. “This is great news! I’m excited to see what they do with The Penguin,” one user wrote.

It seems like The Penguin is getting his movie might be one of the few things that fans and critics on The Batman The subreddit can agree on. The Penguin: Colin Farrell’s The Batman Spinoff to Begin Filming This June – Reports is sure to be a hit with audiences when it comes out. So, what do you think of The Penguin getting his spinoff film? Are you excited to see Colin Farrell in the lead role?