Colin Jost says he was afraid of losing the & # 39; identity & # 39; as a comedian when he started dating Scarlett Johansson

Colin Jost was candid in a recent interview admitting that he thought he would lose his "identity" as a comedian when he started dating his now-betrothed Scarlett Johansson.

The "Saturday Night Live" star feared that when they went public, he would simply be known as Johansson's boyfriend rather than his trade.

"I was concerned about my identity with him and also with comedy. You know, you work in comedy, so I was always concerned with anything that seemed not to be a comedy or to take me out of the world of comedy," said Jost, 38. . The Wednesday episode of "The Howard Stern Show" by Sirius XM.

He added: "You have to maintain your own identity and do your own thing."

Comedian "Saturday Night Live" also admitted that a relationship as important as his with Johansson would have been "devastating" for him five or ten years ago.

Jost has since changed his perspective. "If people want to be together and love each other, they are going to be together," he said. "You have to have faith in that on some level."

Radio host Howard Stern also asked if Jost was jealous when Johansson had onscreen kisses. The comedian stated that "it really hasn't happened."

He jokingly added, "I'm going to try and push her into a lot more animated stuff. Just all the voice work."

Jost and Johansson got engaged in May last year after two years of dating.