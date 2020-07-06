Colin Kaepernick, Disney Ink Association Agreement

Colin Kaepernick will be featured in an upcoming series of docuseries produced by ESPN Films as part of a first-look deal announced by The Walt Disney Co. on Monday.

The 32-year-old former NFL quarterback said in a statement that he was delighted to partner with the sports network to "elevate Black and Brown directors, creators, storytellers, and producers, and inspire young people with perspectives. compelling and authentic. "

"I look forward to sharing the stories about my life story, as well as many other culturally impactful projects we are developing," added Kaepernick of the "historical partnership" created in collaboration with his production company Ra Vision Media and the Mickey Mouse network. .

KAEPERNICK DENOUNCES JULY 4 AS "CELEBRATION OF WHITE SUPREMACY"

Through the partnership, Kaepernick will see his projects spread across all Disney platforms, including ESPN, Hulu, The Undefeated, Pixar, and The Walt Disney Co.

Bob Iger, chief executive of Disney, said in a statement Monday that the network is "committed to creating diverse and inclusive content that resonates and is important."

COLIN KAEPERNICK MOCKED FOR TWEET CALLING FOUR OF JULY & # 39; CELEBRATION OF THE WHITE SUPREMACY & # 39;

"Colin's experience gives him a unique perspective on the intersection of sports, culture and race, which will undoubtedly create compelling stories that will educate, enlighten and entertain, and we look forward to working with him on this important collaboration," said Iger. .

Kaepernick became the face of a Nike campaign in 2018, about two years after he apparently risked his career as an NFL player by kneeling down during the national anthem to protest against racial injustice and police brutality. At that time, he worked closely with The Undefeated to create stories and tell them in the black and brown communities.

COLIN KAEPERNICK AND AVA DUVERNAY ANNOUNCE NEW NETFLIX SERIES ABOUT THE LIFE OF THE FOOTBALL PLAYER

The first project expected to drop is slated to be a docuseries that will reportedly focus on the last five years of Kaepernick's journey and will debut in new and invisible interviews.

Jemele Hill, who previously worked as a writer and television presenter for ESPN and The Undefeated, is a producer on the project.

"Developing exceptional stories told through a wide range of voices is at the core of who we are at ESPN," said ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro. "Colin has had a unique path as an athlete and activist, and as the nation continues to confront racism and social injustice, it feels particularly relevant to hear Colin's voice on his evolution and motivations."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, it was announced last week that the athlete and activist had also partnered with director Ava DuVernay to produce a series about his life for streaming giant Netflix. The scripted limited series, "Colin in Black and White," is said to focus on Kaepernick's "formative high school years," providing meaningful insight into the acts and experiences that led to his becoming the activist he is today. "

Associated Press contributed to this report.