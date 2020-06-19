Colin Kaepernick has shot to reach the NFL again with these two teams, says Super Bowl winning coach

NFL teams have been encouraged to give Colin Kaepernick another chance, and at least two coaches and one owner have said they would consider signing the quarterback if the time was right.

Anthony Lynn of the Los Angeles Chargers, Doug Pederson of the Philadelphia Eagles and Mark Davis of the Las Vegas Raiders expressed their desire to sign the former San Francisco 49ers star if the timing and setting were correct. However, all three teams have quarterbacks and signing Kaepernick would make no sense to either of them at the moment.

Super Bowl winning coach Brian Billick said on the NFL Network Thursday that he sees at least two teams, not listed above, that would be good for Kaepernick.

"I think New England and Jacksonville, if you look at it from their point of view, only in terms of opportunity," said Billick. Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer in New England and then Gardner Minshew and Mike Glennon in Jacksonville. You speak of an opportunity to be with a team where there could be some flow, there could be some meat, where there is uncertainty in that first place.

"I certainly could see where he might be interested in those two teams simply because he will want to get back on the field," Billick continued. "I can't imagine, as a competitor, that he'll be happy just sitting on the sidelines, going back to routine and then, 'I'll make my move next year'. That would be the wise way to do it, but I think a team like New England and Jacksonville from the point of view of a competitor like, 'Hey, I want to come in and play right now. I'll make this happen,' it could be interesting. '

Kaepernick has not played since the 2016 season. While rust could be a problem, last year he had a chance to show his arm talent in hasty training. At least one scout reportedly said he still has "elite" arm strength.

In Kaepernick's last season with the 49ers, he posted 2,241 passing yards and 16 touchdown passes in 12 games. He only threw four interceptions.