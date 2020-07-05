Colin Kaepernick rips July 4th as & # 39; celebration of white supremacy & # 39;

It's not a holiday for Colin Kaepernick, who criticized July 4 as a "celebration of white supremacy, "In a tweet.

"Black peoples have been dehumanized, brutalized, criminalized + terrorized by the United States for centuries, and are expected to join in their commemoration of" independence "as they enslave our ancestors. We reject their celebration of white supremacy and look forward to the liberation for all, ”the former NFLer star tweeted.

The activist, who was infamously rejected by the league after kneeling during the national anthem, combined the message with a video combining images of slaves, police brutality, the KKK, the Declaration of Independence and lynchings along with Frederick Douglass "What to the Slave is the July 4 speech, as narrated by actor James Earl Jones.

“Comrades, forgive me, let me ask, why are you calling me to speak here today? What do I, or those I represent, have to do with your national independence? Jones reads.

"Are the great principles of political freedom and natural justice, embodied in that Declaration of Independence, extended to us?" Jones continues in the short clip. "… This Fourth of July is yours, not mine."