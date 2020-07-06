Colin Kaepernick scoffed for tweeting on July 4 & # 39; celebration of white supremacy & # 39;

Colin Kaepernick was scammed on social media over the weekend by his tweet denouncing the July 4 holiday, which comes about nine years after celebrating America's independence.

Kaepernick posted a video showing the Ku Klux Klan, police brutality, slavery, and lynching. He denounced the nation's 244th birthday as a "celebration of white supremacy."

KAEPERNICK DENOUNCES JULY 4 AS "CELEBRATION OF WHITE SUPREMACY"

"Black peoples have been dehumanized, brutalized, criminalized + terrorized by the United States for centuries, and are expected to join in their commemoration of" independence "as they enslave our ancestors. We reject their celebration of white supremacy and look forward to the liberation for all ”, he wrote.

Social media detectives unearthed a tweet from Kaepernick nine years ago where the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback asked everyone to have a "blessed day."

"Happy July 4th everyone, I hope everyone has a blessed day," he wrote at the time.

FINAL SEASON OF COLIN KAEPERNICK WITH 49ERS LOVINGLY REMEMBER DESPITE THE LACK OF PROFITS

It was subsequently torn apart by the tweet.

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season. Interest in the quarterback has reportedly increased as athletes protested during the national anthem by kneeling.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a video in June apologizing on behalf of the NFL for not doing a better job of listening to players' concerns about racial inequality. He received criticism for not mentioning Kaepernick by name in his video.

"We, the National Football League, condemn racism and systematic oppression of blacks. We, the National Football League, admit that we were wrong not to have listened to NFL players before, and we encourage everyone to speak up and protest peacefully, "he said. . “We at the National Football League believe that Black Lives Matter is important. I personally protest with you and I want to be part of the change that we need so much in this country. "

He also talked about why the NFL decided to talk about those issues.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

"What they were talking about and what they were protesting about and what they were trying to get attention about was playing in front of us, and tragically," Goodell said. "And then we all saw it, and it was difficult for all of us. And that was an important point for all of us."

Fox News' Brie Stimson contributed to this report.