Colin Kaepernick should have another NFL shot, Drew Rosenhaus says: "One of the 32 teams really needs to step up."

Drew Rosenhaus, one of the most prolific agents in the NFL, said Sunday that he believes it is time for him to sign Colin Kaepernick after not having played football since the 2016 season.

Rosenhaus told NBC News that it was "important" for the league to give Kaepernick another chance. Kaepernick had training in front of several explorers last year. The training was originally approved by the NFL, but after a dispute with a health exemption, Kaepernick kept the training in a different place.

With players pledging to kneel during the national anthem again, Kaepernick's name has been mentioned in conversations about the teams signing him.

"I think [Kaepernick] should be signed," Rosenhaus told NBC News. "I think they will sign it. It's really important to the NFL to give it a try. That would be great for the league right now. I think it would reflect very well on everything Kaepernick has championed over the past few years. He was really ahead of his time with many of the things he said. If you played many of his interviews years ago, today they are perfect. "

Rosenhaus called the teams to take him to training camp.

"He deserves it. If it's not good enough on the soccer field, we will never know unless you have a chance. He was certainly forced to retire at his best, ”he said. "He is still young enough, in my opinion, even with his spare time, that he can still be a very solid player in this league." People should gather around him in the NFL, hug him right now. One of the 32 teams really needs to improve. "

In Kaepernick's final season with the San Francisco 49ers, he recorded 2,241 passing yards and 16 touchdown passes in 12 games. He only threw four interceptions. In his training last year, at least one scout described him as having "elite" arm strength.