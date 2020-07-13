Colin Kaepernick should return to NFL if league supports players' drive to end racism, says former teammate

Colin Kaepernick was supported by a former teammate on his journey to return to the NFL after a nearly four-year absence from the league.

Michael Thomas, a defensive running back who was a Kaepernick teammate briefly in 2012, wrote a column for "Football Morning in America" ​​on why the quarterback should return to the NFL.

He wrote that while it was not up to him to find a way for Kaepernick, the only way the NFL can prove serious about supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and the black community is for Kaepernick to get a second chance.

“When I initially spoke to Peter King about writing this column, he wanted to know if he could come up with a creative solution to make that job happen for Kap. I said no. The NFL created this problem. The NFL has to solve it. It is not my job to do that, "wrote Thomas.

"If the league really feels like it's going to endorse players when it comes to ending racism, Colin should have a job." That's the only way the black community and players are going to truly believe that the NFL takes what they say seriously. Otherwise, people will always refer to what you did with yours. You have to look in the mirror and clean your own house first.

Thomas said he knows how good Kaepernick is because he has played against him, specifically citing Kaepernick's 2016 performance against the Miami Dolphins.

"Like I said, I've played Colin, and he's a winning quarterback. He wasn't winning the last time we met, but he has shown he can compete and has led his team to the Super Bowl. People love to talk. about how long Colin has been out of the game, how difficult it can be for him to get back to that level in the NFL. But I know he's been working and staying in shape. That's different from actually playing, and I don't know if his first role when He'll be the starting quarterback for a team. But I know for a fact that of all the backup quarterbacks on a list right now, he would be one of the best, if not the best. And probably better than some of the second-place starters level ".

Kaepernick has not played in the league since 2016, when he began his protest by kneeling down during the national anthem. After the season ended, he retired from his contract and has not yet been signed. He filed a complaint against the league accusing the owners of keeping him out of the game on purpose, but then pulled out. He organized his own training last year after declining NFL training at the last minute.