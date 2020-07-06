Colin Kaepernick signs a production agreement with Disney

The company announced a production deal with the former NFL quarterback turned activist on Monday. The first project between the two will be an ESPN Films docuseries on Kaepernick's life and journey from the San Francisco 49ers quarterback to the civil rights leader.

"Using extensive new interviews and a vast never-before-seen archive documenting his past five years, Kaepernick will tell his story from his perspective," Disney said in a statement. The company did not announce when the series will air.

Disney (DIS) He also said the deal would focus on "telling hyphenated and unscripted stories that explore race, social injustice and the pursuit of equity." It will also "provide a new platform to showcase the work of Black and Brown directors and producers."

The deal comes through Disney platforms, including Walt Disney Television, ESPN, Hulu, The Undefeated, and its digital animation studio, Pixar.

"During this unprecedented time, The Walt Disney Company remains committed to creating diverse and inclusive content that resonates and matters," Bob Iger, chief executive of Disney, said in a statement. "Colin's experience gives him a unique perspective on the intersection of sports, culture, and race, which will undoubtedly create compelling stories that will educate, enlighten, and entertain, and we look forward to working with him on this important collaboration."

Kaepernick is pleased to announce the "historic partnership" with Disney to "elevate Black and Brown directors, creators, storytellers, and producers and inspire youth with compelling and authentic perspectives," it said in a statement.

For Disney, the partnership opens up space for the company to address the breed and work with more diverse voices with the help of Kaepernick. The announcement comes after weeks of national protests across the country following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed by police officers in Minnesota.

Kaepernick's docuseries would also allow Disney and ESPN to create a movie about one of the most interesting and talked about athletes of the past decade.

ESPN found success with its film unit lately thanks to "The Last Dance", a docuserie about Michael Jordan and Chicago Bulls. The series established audience records and acted as an unexpected savior for the network during the coronavirus pandemic.

The former athlete has been growing his media business in the past few weeks.

Kaepernick will join the board on Medium, the blogging site said last month. Its new publisher, Kaepernick Publishing, will produce stories for the platform on race.

He has not played soccer since 2017 after kneeling down during the national anthem to draw attention to social justice issues and police brutality.

However, last month, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said he would support a team if they decided to sign Kaepernick.

"Well listen, if you want to resume your NFL career, then obviously it will take a team to make that decision," Goodell said. "But I appreciate that, supporting a club that makes that decision and encouraging them to do so."

