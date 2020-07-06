Colin Kaepernick signs a production agreement with Disney





The company announced a production deal with the former NFL quarterback turned activist on Monday. The first project between the two will be an ESPN Films docuseries on Kaepernick's life and journey from the San Francisco 49ers quarterback to the civil rights leader.

"Using extensive new interviews and a vast never-before-seen archive documenting his past five years, Kaepernick will tell his story from his perspective," Disney said in a statement. The company did not announce when the series will air.

Disney ( DIS ) He also said the deal would focus on "telling hyphenated and unscripted stories that explore race, social injustice and the pursuit of equity." It will also "provide a new platform to showcase the work of Black and Brown directors and producers."

The deal comes through Disney platforms, including Walt Disney Television, ESPN, Hulu, The Undefeated, and its digital animation studio, Pixar.