Colin Kaepernick signs a production agreement with Disney

"Using extensive new interviews and a vast never-before-seen archive documenting his past five years, Kaepernick will tell his story from his perspective," Disney said in a statement. The company did not announce when the series will air.
The deal comes through Disney platforms, including Walt Disney Television, ESPN, Hulu, The Undefeated, and its digital animation studio, Pixar.
"During this unprecedented time, The Walt Disney Company remains committed to creating diverse and inclusive content that resonates and matters," Bob Iger, chief executive of Disney, said in a statement. "Colin's experience gives him a unique perspective on the intersection of sports, culture, and race, which will undoubtedly create compelling stories that will educate, enlighten, and entertain, and we look forward to working with him on this important collaboration."
Kaepernick is pleased to announce the "historic partnership" with Disney to "elevate Black and Brown directors, creators, storytellers, and producers and inspire youth with compelling and authentic perspectives," it said in a statement.
For Disney, the partnership opens up space for the company to address the breed and work with more diverse voices with the help of Kaepernick. The announcement comes after weeks of national protests across the country following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed by police officers in Minnesota.
Kaepernick's docuseries would also allow Disney and ESPN to create a movie about one of the most interesting and talked about athletes of the past decade.
The former athlete has been growing his media business in the past few weeks.
He has not played soccer since 2017 after kneeling down during the national anthem to draw attention to social justice issues and police brutality.
"Well listen, if you want to resume your NFL career, then obviously it will take a team to make that decision," Goodell said. "But I appreciate that, supporting a club that makes that decision and encouraging them to do so."