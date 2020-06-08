Colin Powell just called all the Republicans in Congress

But, something else Powell said about Republicans in Congress, and his relationship with Trump, is what caught my eye (and ear). Here it is (bold is mine):

"As we watch (Trump), we need to watch our Congress.

"I watched the senators address the camera the other day after it all exploded, and the journalists said, What do they have to say, what should they say?

"They had nothing to say. They would not react.

"And so We are not a country of just the president. We have a congress. We have a supreme court. But above all, we have the people of the United States, those who vote, those who vote for it and those who vote for it. "

Make no mistake what Powell is doing here: he's calling on Republican lawmakers, and outside them, for his full capitulation to all of Trump's whims. He is trying to remind them that the country's founders envisioned three equal parts of the government, not a legislative branch that lived in fear of the executive and did what he said.

Which is what the Republican Party has done in Washington in the last three years. While Trump was the choice of almost none of the top Republican leaders in Washington during the 2016 campaign, after his run for the Republican nomination and his surprising victory over Hillary Clinton, it was clear that it would compel them to make a very clear decision: Are you with me or against me?

Trump's political worldview did not allow any nuance or differentiation. Either you agreed with him, publicly, at least 100% of the time, or you were his enemy, and therefore someone he would try to destroy. (And yes, this is an incredibly simplistic way of looking at politics and the world.)

So, very early in the Trump presidency, Republican leaders had to make a decision: Does he fully align with Trump (and get some of his top priorities, such as more conservative judges, a tax cut, etc.) or does he affirm his independence as a legislative body and risking a tense relationship with the CEO that could jeopardize those priorities?

They chose the first option. And it has paid significant political dividends. A massive tax cut. Two confirmed judges of the Supreme Court. Almost 200 federal judges confirmed in lower courts.

But those political victories have also come at a high political price. The 2018 midterm elections, in which Democrats regained control of the House, were largely fueled by a revolt among suburban women against Trump's party. The political landscape entering the 2020 elections seems increasingly dangerous to Republicans, in the House and Senate, as Trump's numbers continue to falter; His approval rating in a CNN poll released Monday morning was 38%, the smallest drop for him since January 2019.

Yet even amid those troubling signals, very few Republicans are likely to respond to Powell's call to stand up for themselves, and against the President.

In the wake of former Defense Secretary James Mattis' criticism of the President late last week, mom was the word among Republicans in Congress, with a few notable exceptions, such as Ladies Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Mitt Romney ( R-Utah).

"It is General Mattis's opinion, he is free to express it," Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson told CNN.

"It's politically fashionable to blame Trump for everything, and I'm not buying it," said South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham.

When Trump delivered a speech in response to the growing protests after the death of George Floyd, and then a group of protesters was fired so that he could leave the White House and conduct a photo shoot in the Church of San Juan – Republican leaders , again, they said nothing.

"I'm not going to criticize other people's performances," offered Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky).

"I didn't follow him, sorry," said Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy.

That silence (or sticking his head in the sand) is what Trump has bought with the policy proposals he promoted. The unspoken deal made by Republicans in Congress was that they would use Trump to obtain long-desired conservative priorities in exchange for unlimited political loyalty to a man who, until a few years before he decided to run for president in 2016, not even a Republican and that, on a variety of issues, from trade to deficit, he has directly opposite views to those defended by the establishment of the Republican Party just a few years ago.

No one knew what the price of that silent loyalty would be in early 2017. Starting today, it could well lead to a Democratic President and a Democrat-controlled Congress in January 2021. And even beyond that, the full embrace of Trump and the unwillingness to offer a real critique of policies and statements that go beyond any traditional definition of "conservative" could delay the Republican Party brand for much longer than a single election.

The question every Republican will have to ask himself, perhaps sooner rather than later, is this: Was it worth it?