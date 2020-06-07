Colin Powell says the president has "strayed" from the Constitution

If you are a white person in the United States, social justice educator Robin DiAngelo has a message for you: you are racist, pure and simple, and without a life of conscious effort you always will be.

You see, you cannot help it, because you have been wrapped in the cocoon of white privilege since you left your mother's womb, protesting the unworthiness of everything.

Right now, he may be babbling indignantly at this insult to his humanity, because how can he you be racist? You have black colleagues that you consider friends; you don't see the color of the skin; you never had slaves; you marched in the 60s; even today protests against uniformed "bad apples" that use the power of their authority to stifle minority lives and rights.

CNN sat down with DiAngelo to ask him what he thought about the talks surrounding today's protests, how they fit into the history of the civil rights movement and what whites should do now. The conversation has been edited for fluency and clarity.

Q: Is this a "me too" moment for racial equality or is the conversation going to fade and fade like it was in the past?

DiAngelo: There are some things that I think are different at the moment. First, it is being sustained. It is not a march, a protest. They are ongoing and spread throughout the world.

There is a speech in the mainstream media that I did not think I would ever hear in my life. Those of us who have been playing this drum for years are finally hearing phrases like "systemic racism" used in the mainstream media.

The number one and two books sold in the world right now are about racism, one written by me, a white person, and one written by Ibram X. Kendi, a black person. You can Google "What can whites do right now?" And you won't be able to keep up with all of the great lists of resources and guidance.

We are listening to a discussion about reparations for the descendants of enslaved Africans on the stage of the Democratic debate. I think for the first time in history, a recent poll showed that more white Americans believe there are benefits to being white than they don't.

These are great advances. But it needs to be sustained, and I'm a little worried about what happens when the cameras go away. This is where I remember Malcolm Gladwell's tipping point theory: You only need 30%. And when I feel discouraged, I remember because I think "we got 30%. Let's move on."

