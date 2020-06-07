Colin Powell: Trump has "strayed" from the Constitution

"We have a Constitution. And we have to follow that Constitution. And the President has moved away from it," Powell, a retired general who served under the presidency of George W. Bush, told CNN's Jake Tapper in "State of the Union".

Comments by Powell, the first African-American secretary of state and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, add to a growing list of reproaches made in recent days by former senior officials who have expressed discontent with Trump's approach to protests sparked by the death of Floyd, a black man who was killed in late May by a white police officer in Minneapolis.

Powell said he is "proud" of what several former generals, admirals and diplomats have said about Trump's response last week to widespread protests, adding that he had not released a public statement denouncing Trump's response because he felt there had been demonstrated his disgust. with Trump in 2016 when she voted against him.

"I think what we are seeing now, this massive protest movement that I have (never) seen in my life, I think it suggests that the country is becoming wise to this and that we are not going to hold it anymore," he added. the retired general told Tapper.