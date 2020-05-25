Colin Trevorrow's Star Wars 9 script had a different (darker) death for General Hux

Although he abandoned Star Wars 9 from the start, director Colin Trevorrow had a very different death scene in mind for the traitor general Hux.

Colin Trevorrow Star Wars 9 The script had a different (darker) death for General Hux. The last installment of the new trilogy was a momentous occasion for all Star Wars fans unfortunately, it created a significant divide that will likely persist for years.

Before the launch of Rise of Skywalker, fans had already been largely divided by Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi. Compared to Rise of SkywalkerHowever, the amount of criticism and disagreement among fans was possibly less. After some initial problems that caused Colin Trevorrow to give up his directorial duties in the third movie, J.J. Abrams stepped in to finish what had started with the great success of 2015 The awakening of strength. And despite his strong fan base, Abrams' ambitious work on Rise of Skywalker Since then it has been criticized for a variety of reasons. Furthermore, there is still a decent percentage of fans who are still disappointed that Trevorrow has not had a chance to imbue Star Wars with his considerable talents.

In Trevorrow non-produced Star Wars 9 script – which, by the way, was called Duel of destinies, the Jurassic world The director had a very different ending planned for General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson). Instead of her Rise of Skywalker Destiny, which sees the Duplicate General killed by Loyalty General Pryde (Richard E. Grant) for his treacherous ways, Trevorrow's script offered something considerably darker. Below you can see a fragment of the original script, which details the death:

Hux bursts into his lush chamber. It goes to the collector's case. Eliminate one of their prized vintage lightsabers. He activates it and IMPALS WITH THE PURPLE LEAF. Hux kneels, the shining saber protruding from his chest as First Order ships descend in smoke and fire out the window.





Apparently, Duel of destinies It shows that Hux is somewhat of a collector of Sith and Jedi artifacts, and that he was also highly envious of the Force's sensitivity. Although much more disturbing than the scene of Hux's death in Rise of SkywalkerTrevorrow's version is possibly more suitable for a character who had been part of the entire trilogy. The death scene is also quite appropriate because, in it, Hux dies as a samurai. In this way, Hux was able to achieve in death what he could never obtain in his life: the honor of a Jedi. Star Wars Fans will know that George Lucas based much of the mythology surrounding Jedi on Japanese samurai codes, while also being influenced by Akira Kurosawa. The seven samurai. In the Japanese tradition, death by seppuku is a ritual gutting used by samurai. While Trevorrow's version of Hux's death isn't exactly a seppuku, it does borrow a lot from the concept.

Unfortunately, fans will never see Trevorrow's vision for a ninth Star Wars film made. This is how things tend to be in Hollywood, with unrealized versions of stories relegated to online fan forums and often divisive debates. Still, time seems to heal all wounds when it comes to Star Wars franchise, and in several years, the topics being debated today in Rise of Skywalker it can be abandoned entirely in favor of appreciating the film for what it is.

