College basketball caught in waiting pattern during pandemic

Baseball has started its coronavirus-delayed season with limited long-distance travel and no fans in the stands.

The NBA has its Disney World bubble. The NHL will have two bubbles, in Toronto and Edmonton.

NFL rookies began reporting to training facilities last week as teams build up toward the start of training camp.

But while major sports are finding ways to return to competition, college basketball is in a waiting pattern, as is college football.

College basketball coaches have an advantage over soccer coaches while in limbo. Since their season starts later, they have a chance to see how things play out, both in professional sports and in college football.

"I know for sure: It won't be like any other season we've had," said Southern coach Miss Jay Ladner. “And even if we have a season, you're certainly seeing all kinds of changes and we all know it. But soccer is undoubtedly the first business for administrators. Much of what happens to them will eventually lead to what happens to us. "

The 2019-20 college basketball season came to an end on March 17, when the growing pandemic led to the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament. A handful of leagues managed to complete conference tournaments, but most were only just beginning when the season cap was closed.

In the four months since then, the pandemic has exploded as hot spots have emerged across the country. The sports world has come to life in recent weeks, starting with NASCAR and the UFC.

The other major sports followed, but the NCAA has delayed the decision to start the fall sports seasons, including soccer.

College basketball, as it stands now, is slated to begin on November 10. The NCAA initially sought to increase the start of the season to allow more programming leeway, but that was shelved when COVID-19 cases increased in dozens of states.

Basketball players, like other student athletes, were allowed to return to campus for volunteer training last month. Some schools suspended training after several athletes tested positive for COVID-19, but others were able to continue the programs off-season with multiple health precautions.

Whether the season starts on time, is delayed, or is archived entirely will depend on what happens to the pandemic and other sports over the next four months.

Caught up in a waiting game they can't control, basketball coaches have no choice but to prepare as if the season started on time.

"People have said, what if you don't play until January?" Said Sacramento State coach Brian Katz. "I don't know, but I do know that the alternative is not a good one. If we did nothing and suddenly we are on our way, we are behind the 8 ball. So, the key is to continue as always, within the limits and framework of what that we are allowed to do, and otherwise we don't think about it. get ready for anything. "

The college basketball season could end up looking different this season.

Big Ten and Pac-12 have chosen to eliminate conference soccer games and the other major conferences are considering it.

College basketball could take a similar route, delaying the start of the season until January for most schools. If the pandemic continues through the fall, the NCAA could push the start of the entire season through to January, setting the stage for a possible May rather than March madness.

The financial implications will push the NCAA to do its best to play some sort of season while trying to keep its student athletes safe.

The cancellation of the NCAA 2020 Tournament led to a $ 375 million revenue gap that the NCAA distributes to its member schools, causing a budgetary effect on universities across the country.

Losing football, the biggest builder of money in college sports, would be another big blow. A second year without the NCAA Tournament could be financially catastrophic, particularly for smaller schools.

"It would be for anything if we're playing," said Northern Arizona coach Shane Burcar. "The last thing we want to do is miss competition dates. If we are playing 29 games or 31 games, we would love to. And if that means playing in May, I totally agree with crazy May. "

Much remains to be decided in the next four months. As this pandemic has shown, a lot can still happen between now and then.