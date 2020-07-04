Collin McHugh of the Red Sox describes saliva testing for the MLB coronavirus

It doesn't spit in baseball, unless, of course, it's part of a coronavirus test.

"This is our greedy test," tweeted Boston Red Sox pitcher Collin McHugh with a video of him undergoing the test. Spit in a vial about 15 times. Do not eat / drink 30 minutes before. Tested every other day.

The 33-year-old right-hander seemed to frown when he recorded himself spitting once into the tube. He had a face mask hanging from his ear.

The video provided a rare glimpse of an MLB player who was being tested for the virus. The most common form of coronavirus testing is done with a nasal swab. It is unclear if other teams are using the saliva test.

MLB said Friday that 31 players and seven staff members tested positive for the coronavirus as teams officially begin spring 2.0 training at their respective ballparks. Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke told reporters on Friday that the team had "some positive tests for coronavirus," although the league or union cannot identify the players who test positive, according to an agreement reached between the two parts last month.

Teams also cannot announce when players have been placed on the COVID-19 Related Injury List, which could contain players who test positive as well as players who have been exposed to someone with the virus.

The 38 positives represented 1.2 percent of the total of 3,185 samples collected and analyzed, although the numbers did not represent the 30 teams. The Athletics and Brewers tests have not yet been completed when MLB released its initial results.

The first round of NBA coronavirus testing resulted in 16 positive cases for the players, or 5.3 percent of the 302 evaluated. MLS said it had a 2.7 percent positive test rate (18 of 668) for players.

According to Johns Hopkins, the national seven-day rate of positive results is 7.4 percent as cases continue to rise across the country.

As part of their deal to start a 60-game season later this month, MLB banned spitting, a staple in baseball, during games as a way to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Players will be evaluated every other day, while other staff members will be evaluated "several times a week," according to the league's 113-page health and safety protocol.

McHugh signed a $ 600,000 one-year contract with the Red Sox in the offseason after six years with the Astros. He also spent two seasons with the 2012-13 Mets.