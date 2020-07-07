Collins supports the deployment of the National Guard in Georgia: why does it take the death of an 8-year-old boy to restore order?

Rep. Doug Collins, R-Georgia, told "Fox & Friends" Tuesday that he is "pleased" that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has activated the National Guard, adding that he applauds his actions.

"It was something we need to see done," said Collins. "We need to support our local police down there and I think the governor has done the right thing here."

Kemp, a Republican, declared a state of emergency on Monday after an increase in shootings over the July 4 weekend that injured 31 people and killed five, including an 8-year-old girl, after weeks of crimes. violent and destruction of property in Atlanta.

"The peaceful protests were hijacked by criminals with a dangerous and destructive agenda. Now innocent Georgians are under attack, shot and killed," Kemp said in a statement. "This anarchy must be stopped and order restored in our capital city."

Among those killed over the holiday weekend was Secoriea Turner, 8, who was riding in a car Saturday night in Atlanta when at least two people opened fire on the vehicle. The shooting occurred near Wendy's fast food restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was killed by a police officer last month, sparking weeks of protests and clashes between protesters and police.

"Why is a death needed?" Collins asked Tuesday.

"It is just sad because these minority communities, the communities that are the most affected right now, are the ones that are the most affected," he added. "Why are we doing this? We have to stop him now, so the governor, I think, brought in the National Guard."

Collins went on to say, "This is what has to happen because it shouldn't be a tragic death for someone to suddenly say, 'Wow, we need to enforce the law.'"

Collins noted that "wherever I allow lawfulness to exist," when "the police are told to withdraw," and when "the mayor's office was apparently just letting it happen (violence)," the lawlessness will not "be contained ", which What is said is" will cause more and more problems ".

He added that "unfortunately" that is what "we saw in Seattle, now we have seen in Atlanta." Collins referenced the infamous Capitol Hill Organized Protest Zone (CHOP) in Seattle, which was forcibly cleansed last week after the city leadership finally acted after two deadly shootings and weeks of scrutiny.

Collins, whose father was a police officer, told "Fox & Friends" Tuesday that callers to dismantle police departments say officers "don't matter."

"Law enforcement teams are there to protect not only lives and property, but also to encourage our communities, to have civil discourse, to have a community bond that we know we can get out and be safe."

"We know that we can go anywhere in our cities and we know that the rule of law is being enforced," he continued. "And when you talk about underfinancing the police or reducing the police, simply what you're saying to those police officers, who risk their lives for us every day, is 'we don't value you.'

"So, any of these departments, any of the town halls, any place that says 'we'll take away (money)' is saying 'we don't value you'," he added.

