Colombian Military Rescue Kidnapped Foreigners And Their Two Puppies





The two men, from Switzerland and Brazil, were rescued on Thursday after being held in a house by the rebel group in the southwestern city of Corinth, according to a statement posted on the military's website.

In the statement, the army said that retired Swiss citizen Daniel Max Guggenheim and Brazilian citizen José Iban Alburqueque García had been "released" as a result of the rescue operation.

Guggenheim and Alburqueque García were kidnapped on March 16 by members of the former sixth FARC front, known as the Dagoberto Ramos Mobile Column, along with their small dogs, Preto and Fifi.

Following a 2016 peace agreement, the organization agreed to lay down its arms in an attempt to seek influence through politics, rather than violence. However, several dissident factions continue to operate in the country. Soldiers from Colombia's Rapid Deployment Force No. 4 found the kidnapped men and their dogs in a house where, according to the army, they were allegedly transferred after they had been kidnapped. The operation involved the Investigative Technical Corps of the Colombian Prosecutor's Office and Colombian soldiers captured a member of the Mobile Column Dagoberto Ramos during the rescue, the military said. Speaking after his rescue, Swiss citizen Guggenheim, owner of Fifi, a 13-year-old Pomeranian, said: "The kidnappers treated us well. The pets were behind for food but eventually bought dry food in the village." The dogs, he said, had not suffered as their owners, since "they have been able to get out" and "enjoy the wild mountains of this region."

CNN's Rachel Clarke contributed to this report.