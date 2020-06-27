Colombian soldiers confess to sexually abusing an indigenous girl, says Attorney General

The soldiers confessed "aggravated abusive sex with a minor under the age of 14," according to a statement from the Attorney General's Office released Thursday, and are currently awaiting a civil trial.

The leader of the Embera Katio community, Juan de Dios Queragama, said in a statement that the alleged incident occurred last Sunday and that he had been informed by human rights workers.

"It seems that some friends from (the rural settlement of) Santa Cecilia found her, because her mother was looking for her because she was lost.

"When he went looking for her, he found the girl at his school. When they picked her up, the girl was unable to walk. They took her directly to the hospital and from the hospital they took her to the forensic services," Queragama said. the national news outlet RCN said on Wednesday. On Friday, she was still in the hospital.

The victim, her family and the indigenous group are currently receiving legal and psychological assistance from the Organization of Indigenous Nations of Colombia (ONIC), spokesperson Silsa Arias told CNN on Thursday.

"Her state of health is very serious," ONIC chief adviser Luis Fernando Arias told CNN on Thursday, adding that the 12-year-old girl "was kidnapped and raped for a period of 17 hours."

The case coincides with a turning point in the Colombian government's approach to sexual violence: On June 18, Congress passed a reform that would expand possible penalties for sex offenders to life in prison.

Although the measure has yet to be enacted, Colombian President Ivan Duque said his full weight could be imposed if the seven soldiers are found guilty. "If we have to open the life sentence with them, we will do it with them. And we will use it so that these bandits and scoundrels get a lesson," Duque said Wednesday.

Similar promises came from the Defense Ministry and the Attorney General, who said Thursday that the soldiers had dishonored their uniforms and the dignity of Colombia.

Sexual violence is a pandemic of its own in Colombia and the surrounding region. According to the 2019 UN Human Development Index, one in three Colombian women says they have been the victim of sexual violence. More than 40% of Ecuadorian women and 58% of Bolivian women say the same thing.

In Colombia, most of this violence is directed at minors: according to figures compiled by the Colombian Femicide Foundation, 8,532 women and girls reported that they had experienced sexual violence in the first five months of this year. More than 5,800 were under the age of 18.

Those figures are consistent with the number of cases collected so far this year by the National Institute of Legal Medicine of Colombia: of 7,544 medical examinations carried out throughout the country since January to determine whether sexual violence was committed, 6,479 were carried out on minors .

And these are just the numbers of cases that end up being reported. Colombia has a history of under-reported sexual violence according to women's rights organizations that warn that this year, the reality of what happens inside the locked homes could be much worse.

& # 39; Trust broken & # 39;

But the trial could usher in a new era in Colombia: Despite controversy, the vote in Congress last week to toughen the punishment of sexual abuse was widely seen as a success in the fight against sexual violence. Until now, the Colombian constitution has not included life in prison as a penalty for any crime. When the vote came, more than 30 representatives from Congress left the room to signal their opposition to the reform.

The initial reaction to the case at the highest levels of government may also indicate a change. During more than fifty years of fighting with guerrillas and drug traffickers, the Colombian army has been repeatedly accused of silencing crimes committed by soldiers.

Many feared that the soldiers' case in Risaralda would be swept under the rug without resolution, but authorities inside and outside the military world have publicly acknowledged the allegations.

While the seven soldiers await their day in court, the ONIC demands that they be tried under indigenous law, arguing that it is their jurisdiction since the alleged crime was against an indigenous person, on indigenous lands.

"This act breaks the confidence of Colombia's indigenous groups in all of the country's armed forces. Soldiers were supposed to be here to protect people from the pandemic," said Luis Fernando Arias.

"They are worse than the pandemic."