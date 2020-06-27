Colorado car accident leaves at least 7 dead: report

According to a report, a strong head-on collision in eastern Colorado on Friday afternoon left at least seven people dead.

The accident occurred along Highway 40/287 near Wild Horse, between Hugo and Kit Carson, Denver FOX 31 reported.

A white Ford F-150 truck towing a boat was traveling west and trying to pass a truck when it collided with a green Chevrolet Silverado traveling east, the Colorado State Patrol told the station.

"Ford did not return to the westbound lanes and collided head-on with the Chevrolet," authorities said in a statement.

The Ford soon caught fire and four occupants died, while at least two Chevrolet occupants died at the scene. A third occupant of the Chevy died on the way to a hospital and a fourth was being treated for life-threatening injuries, according to FOX 31.

The road was closed in both directions while first responders worked on the scene. The highway was expected to remain closed until at least 11 p.m. local time, authorities said.

Colorado Department of Transportation officials suggested an alternate route from Highway 59 through Siebert, a city along Interstate 70.