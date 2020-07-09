Colorado City to Order Coronavirus Covering Face, Threatening Up to One Year in Prison for Violators

The city of Englewood, Colorado, located just south of Denver, will require all citizens to wear face masks on Friday as coronavirus cases are on the rise. Violators will be entitled to a trial, but could face up to a year in prison or a $ 2,600 fine.

The emergency order was issued by city manager J. Shawn Lewis and approved by the city council on Monday, detailing that everyone over the age of 6 must wear a mask when they are out of their homes.

The order directs all members of the public to wear face masks that cover both the nose and the mouth while in any retail, commercial, or government office, along with all health care facilities, including veterinary offices.

All people taking public transportation must wear face masks. Drivers of public transportation services, such as Uber and taxi services, must wear a face mask unless their family members are in the vehicle.

No facial covers are required when you are in a personal office and people are more than six feet away from each other.

The city police department has been authorized to fine first offenders with a $ 15 fine. The second offense will be an additional $ 25 fine.

The order also states that "any person accused of a crime under this emergency order may choose to plead not guilty and have the right to a trial as authorized by law."

The maximum penalty someone can receive for not complying with the mask order is a fine that cannot exceed $ 2,650 and up to 360 days in prison.

The order follows recent increases in coronavirus cases in the state of Colorado, which has reported more than 35,000 cases and just over 1,700 deaths. Denver has the highest infection rate in the state with more than 7,500 confirmed cases, according to the state Department of Public Health.

The emergency order will take effect on July 10 at 8 a.m.