Colorado couple accused of killing 11-year-old son by making him drink water: report

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – A Colorado couple accused of killing their 11-year-old son by forcing him to drink large amounts of water face multiple charges, including child abuse and first-degree murder.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports that Ryan Sabin, 41, and Tara Sabin, 42, turned themselves in to authorities Tuesday and are being held without bond at the El Paso County Jail.

Prosecutors say Zachary Sabin died in the Black Forest on March 11 after the couple forced him to drink water because his urine was dark. The county coroner's office determined that the boy died of forced water poisoning after he was told to drink four 24-ounce (.7-liter) bottles of water for four hours without eating.

According to an arrest affidavit, Tara Sabin, the boy's stepmother, told authorities that he wore a diaper at night due to a hereditary urological problem. Zachary's father Ryan Sabin and a Fort Carson-based sergeant called 911 after finding the boy in his bed with foam coming out of his mouth and blood on his bed.

An arrest affidavit says Zachary suffered other physical abuse, as did five other children.

The online reservation documents do not indicate whether the Sabins have hired an attorney who can speak on their behalf.