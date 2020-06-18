Colorado couple accused of killing son by forcing him to drink water

A Colorado couple has been accused of killing their 11-year-old son by forcing him to drink large amounts of water.

Ryan Sabin, 41, and Tara Sabin, 42, of El Paso County, face charges of first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, and six counts of misdemeanor child abuse after they became at the local sheriff Tuesday night, Colorado Springs. Informed gazette.

Authorities found their son, Zachary Sabin, died in the family's home on March 11 while wearing a urine-soaked diaper and bruises all over his body. An arrest affidavit says the boy was also physically abused, according to the newspaper.

The El Paso County coroner's office concluded that Zachary died of forced water poisoning after the couple forced him to drink four 24 ounces. water bottles over a four-hour period, without any food, the Gazette reported.

Zachary started vomiting, developed leg pain and became nonverbal and sleepy before he was put to bed, his autopsy said.

Ryan Sabin, a public affairs sergeant in the US Army. In the US, she called 911 around 6:15 a.m. March 11 when she found her son in his bed with foam coming out of his mouth and blood on his bed, the Gazette reported.

Tara Sabin, Zachary's stepmother, reportedly told officers that they had required Zachary to drink at least two 32-ounce bottles of water a day after they noticed that his urine was dark.

When Zachary complained about drinking excessive amounts of water, his parents thought he was being too dramatic, the Gazette reported.

Zachary's father told officers that Zachary had said the previous night that he did not want to drink water and that he was drinking it slowly and vomiting it.

But Ryan Sabin told Zachary that he was only vomiting because he wasn't drinking fast enough and that he needed to drink water like he did in the Army.

Angela Tuetken, Zachary's mother who saw the boy every two weeks, told the Gazette that he was a voracious reader who loved animals and hoped to be a veterinarian or zoologist.

"He was a very gentle soul," said Tuetken.