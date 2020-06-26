Colorado Governor Moves to Reopen 2019 Black Man Death Investigation Put on Police Strangler

The investigation into the death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old black man who was detained by police who detained him on the street in the Denver suburbs last year because he was "suspicious," will be reopened, the Colorado governor announced. Thursday.

Governor Jared Polis signed an executive order directing state attorney general Phil Weiser to investigate and possibly prosecute the three white officers previously released in McClain's death.

McClain's name has become the latest rallying cry during the national trial on systemic racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd and others.

"Elijah McClain should be alive today, and we owe it to his family to take this step and raise the quest for justice on his behalf to state concern," Polis said in a statement.

He said he had spoken to McClain's mother and was touched by her description of her son as a "responsible and curious child … who could inspire the darkest soul."

Aurora police responded to a call about a suspicious person wearing a ski mask and waving his arms while walking down a street on August 24.

Police body camera video shows an officer getting out of his car, approaching McClain and saying, “Stop there. Stop. Stop. … I have the right to stop you because you suspect. "

Police say McClain refused to stop walking and defended himself when officers confronted him and tried to stop him.

In the video, the officer turns McClain over and repeats, "Stop tensing up."

As McClain tries to escape the officer's control, the officer says, "Relax, or I will have to change this situation."

When other officers unite to restrain McClain, he begs them to let them go and says, "You guys started arresting me and I was stopping my music to listen."

One of the officers placed him in a choke that cuts blood to the brain, something that has been banned in several places following Floyd's death on May 25 under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer and global protests that they followed.

In the video, McClain says to the officers: “Let me go. I'm an introvert. Please respect the limits I'm talking about. "Those words have appeared in dozens of social media posts demanding justice for McClain.

He was on the ground for 15 minutes while several officers and paramedics waited. Paramedics gave him 500 milligrams of the sedative ketamine to calm him, and he suffered cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital. McClain was declared brain dead on August 27 and was removed from life support three days later.

A forensic pathologist was unable to determine what exactly led to his death, but said that the physical exertion during the confrontation likely contributed.

McClain's younger sister Samara McClain told The Denver Post, shortly after her death, that her brother was walking to a corner store to ask for tea from a cousin and that he often wore masks when he was outside because he had a blood condition that made him cool. easily.

In the video, Elijah McClain sobs as he repeatedly tells officers: "I am just different." Samara McClain said her brother was a massage therapist who planned to go to college.

The police department put the three officers on leave, but they forcibly returned when District Attorney Dave Young said there was insufficient evidence to support them.

Ultimately, while I may share the vast public opinion that the death of Elijah McClain could have been prevented, it is not my role to file criminal charges based on opinion, but rather on the revealed evidence of the investigation and applicable Colorado law, "Young said shortly before Polis ordered the investigation reopened.

Mari Newman, the McClain family attorney, said she was satisfied with the governor's decision.

"Clearly, Aurora has no intention of taking responsibility for murdering an innocent young man," he said. "His whole effort is to defend his brutality at all costs and to lie to the public he must serve. It is time for a responsible adult to step in. ”

The Colorado attorney general said in a statement that the investigation will be comprehensive and "worthy of public trust and confidence in the criminal justice system."

