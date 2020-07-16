Colorado man attacked by a bear who broke into his kitchen

"I lay down on the bed thinking, 'I really hope this isn't a bear,'" Dave Chernosky told CNN. "I figured it probably was, but I was sure I expected something else once I entered the kitchen."
He said the large black bear, estimated to be around 400 pounds, was standing in the refrigerator when he entered the room. The animal had opened drawers and cabinets and thrown things.
He was able to keep the kitchen island between them and then tried to convince the bear to go into the garage to get him out.
The plan seemed to work, but Chernosky said the bear freaked out when he hit the garage door opener, and went back inside the house.
Chernosky went to make sure he didn't go downstairs to where his 12-year-old twins slept. It was then that he met the bear face to face.
"We looked at each other, and he hit me on the side of the head and turned me around and hit me on the back again," Chernosky said. "I literally heard it creak in my head. A bear's paw is not soft and comfortable."
He was bleeding heavily from the cuts on his forehead and neck, but he was able to walk away and yell at the bear to leave.
"I just knew that if he didn't leave, he was in big trouble," said Chernosky. "But luckily, he was done at that point and just left."
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials were able to locate the bear and slaughter it. They will analyze samples of the bear and the house to make sure they have the correct animal.
Authorities said it matched the description of a bear that had been seen in the neighborhood for several days. It may have been the same bear that has been reported raiding trash cans in the area and evading capture in recent years.
This was the first bear attack in Aspen this year, according to the statement. All three bear attacks in the area in 2019 occurred outdoors.
Chernosky said he feels lucky when he recovers from his injuries, adding that doctors told him the bear's claws simply lost his eye and carotid artery.