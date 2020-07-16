Colorado man attacked by a bear who broke into his kitchen





"I lay down on the bed thinking, 'I really hope this isn't a bear,'" Dave Chernosky told CNN. "I figured it probably was, but I was sure I expected something else once I entered the kitchen."

He said the large black bear, estimated to be around 400 pounds, was standing in the refrigerator when he entered the room. The animal had opened drawers and cabinets and thrown things.

He was able to keep the kitchen island between them and then tried to convince the bear to go into the garage to get him out.

The plan seemed to work, but Chernosky said the bear freaked out when he hit the garage door opener, and went back inside the house.