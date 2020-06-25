Colorado mom shown in viral TikTok video

A viral TikTok has been causing a sensation on social media this week.

The video, which was released by Colorado-born Krysta Meyer on Wednesday and reached nearly 70 million views worldwide, shows Jillian Anderson, 18, throwing Meyer's 8-month-old girl into a pool and then climbing while the baby floats on him. Subsequent reports Fox 21.

The video was intended to show your children's progress in learning to swim.

However, some people have found this method to be a bit extreme.

"What a great way to drown a baby," said TikTok user @ adison.pearl.

"You are such a bad mother man that he's a scared baby and you're throwing him in the water," said another.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends swimming lessons for babies age one and older, but writes on its website, "There is currently no evidence that swimming programs for infants younger than 1 year lower their risk of drowning."

Armstrong, who works at Little Fins Swimming School, disagrees with that recommendation.

"Parents always ask me when the right age will start, and it's six months," he said. "They just don't know what babies are capable of. It's amazing what they can do! "

While toddlers can float naturally, the goal of the Little Fins course is to teach babies to float until an adult can come rescue them.

"There are a lot of people who have misinformation. Our main goal is to make people know what is really happening in the video."

@ mom.of.2.boyss As tiktok wanted to remove this for violating the guidelines. 😒 do your research before reporting or deleting ♬ original sound – mom.of.2.boyss

Mary Armstrong, the school's general manager, also supports the instructor's actions.

"It gives them the feeling of an unexpected influx of water and how to recover when you don't know what to do," Armstrong said.

"It is giving my children the opportunity to fight in the event of an accident," says mother Krysta Meyer.

Meyer, who received a backlash and even death threats over the video, has no regrets about posting it.

“I need people to understand that I am trusting something because it is going to save my children. I could never live with myself knowing that drowning is 100% preventable, and I could have done something about it, ”she said.

"Even if we can change the mindset of five … 10 people to put their children in swimming lessons … those are five or 10 lives that we could potentially be saving."