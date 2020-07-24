Colorado Rep Ken Buck says high-tech CEO hearing will cover privacy, antitrust and bias allegations

Leaders of America's most powerful technology companies will soon be questioned by House lawmakers on everything from privacy violations and antitrust behavior to content moderation and allegations of political bias.

"I think it is a very important audience to attract the leaders of these great platforms and determine if we need to update the law to apply to great technology," Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colorado, told Fox News.

A House antitrust subcommittee was established to question Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Apple's Tim Cook, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and Google's Sundar Pichai on Monday, but the hearing was delayed due to a memorial service for the late representative John Lewis, D-Ga.

"There are three problems that we are going to discuss at this hearing," Buck said. "One is the anti-competitive behavior of these platforms. The second is the privacy issue and the third is the bias some of these platforms engage in. The idea that when I go online and look for a particular pair of cowboy boots That information is immediately sold to people without my consent and without any benefit to me. "

He added: "If we didn't have a large platform that dominated search engines, I think what you would see is that you would have multiple platforms that would actually pay people to use them. And if you consent, they could use your information. But we are not there. AND I think it is a very strong argument about how we need to update the law in this particular area. "

Buck said Americans have a right to be frustrated by the lack of progress on big technology legislation, but he also claimed that efforts by Congress to control the industry are a relatively new development, with voices like him, Senator Josh Hawley, Republican., And others in the political corridor that raises the issue in recent years.

"This is a fairly new effort in Congress. I have been here for five and a half years. This is the most bipartisan effort I have ever seen," he explained. "I am very hopeful because you have five or six very large companies on one side of this problem, and you probably have a hundred large companies on the other side of this problem. So there are many small companies," Medium and large companies that look affected by this anti-competitive behavior on these platforms. "

When asked if Congress's goal is to trust bankruptcy and help break tech giants, Buck said it is not for Congress to force such action. Instead, he said it should try to update the law as necessary to keep the market competitive and fair while allowing regulators to independently enforce the statues.

"The role of Congress is to make sure that regulators have the tools and resources they need to fight, or to make the market more competitive. So I don't think Congress should say that this company is so big that we need to break it, "he continued. "I think Congress should say, 'Regulators, this is how we see the market. These are the changes in the law that we are making and we want it to enforce and we will give them the resources to do it." "

As for possible criminal behavior or rape, Buck said anything discovered in congressional hearings or investigations will be immediately turned over to the Justice Department.

"Most of what we are seeing is on the civilian side, but if we see criminal violations, we will absolutely turn that evidence over to the Justice Department," he said.

Vince Sollitto, who serves as senior vice president of global corporate communications and public affairs for Yelp, praised Buck's efforts and said he is encouraging regulation because the existing antitrust law is not being properly enforced.

"Congressman Buck is one of the most important voices in Congress at the moment," Sollitto said in an email. "He appreciates that if he doesn't enforce antitrust laws, he has to regulate. I hope that many will follow his lead on Big Tech issues, particularly at the next hearing."

There should be no misunderstanding about Congress hoping to punish a business for its size or success, Buck added. However, when a company becomes so big that it can dictate winners and losers, the country's overall innovative spirit suffers, he said.

"Big is not necessarily bad," said the Colorado Republican. "Great means someone has been successful. But great can be bad if it manipulates the market and really suppresses innovation. That is what we are trying to avoid here."