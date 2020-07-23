Colorado Republican Legislator Describes & # 39; Total Violence & # 39; Antifa at the rally & # 39; Back the Blue & # 39;

The demonstration & # 39; Back the Blue & # 39; Last weekend in Denver turned into a dangerous skirmish when anti-police protesters took the stage, Colorado House Representative Patrick Neville said Thursday.

In an interview on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," the Colorado Republican said that while officials went to the Denver Civic Center Park knowing there might be a threat, they had some volunteers accompanying them from a local gun store in his district.

HEAD OF THE DENVER POLICE UNION: THE REQUEST & # 39; STAND-DOWN & # 39; IT WAS IN EFFECT WHEN THE PRO-COP RALLY ATTACKED

"And we were essentially surrounded by Antifa. I mean, we're talking about four to one in number. In fact, we were at a lower elevation than they (in) the way the facility worked. And we were completely surrounded." said. .

Suddenly, the groups clashed violently.

"And then, before I knew it, we were on stage while behind us one of my friends was beaten by four or five members of Antifa. The people we had there as volunteers had to expel those people from him. And then eventually we had to evacuate, "said Neville. "And if it hadn't been, frankly, for someone I had met moments before he drove us to his car, I don't know if we would have been unhurt."

However, before Neville, conservative columnist Michelle Malkin, and other members of her group could flee, things were thrown at them, pushed and spit on.

"Michelle Malkin lost one of her shoes. My friend was severely beaten; (he) had a black eye after it was done. We didn't have a single chance to speak. I mean, the band just started playing." said. "And all of this happened right on the stage of the facility where we were supposed to have our rally. It wasn't like it was a minor fight outside the rally. It was right there on stage."

While the police would normally have intervened to reduce the scale of the confrontation, the president of the Denver Police Protection Association (DPPA), Nick Rogers, told the "Peter Boyles Show" at 710 KNUS that a "withdrawal order "given by the incident commander prohibited further action.

However, Rogers said a lieutenant refused to follow that order and kept his officers at the rally.

"I mean, I'm the Republican leader of the House of Representatives in Colorado. The minority leader of the House of Representatives. So if it can happen to me and they can stop me from speaking, they can really do this to anyone," Neville told the host Tucker Carlson. . "And therefore it is really worrying because I think the order was probably withdrawn. We had the head of the police union saying there was a withdrawal order."

"And the thugs totally attacked us by committing total violence to try to silence our speech," he said.

Neville is calling for an investigation into the events of the weekend, but he also says it is time for a "defense law in every state."

"The police weren't there to protect us. If it hadn't been for the volunteers I had from the local gun shop and then another state representative who was a former police officer, I don't know if we would have gotten out unscathed and we were the lucky ones ", said.

"I am a combat veterinarian. I was a captain in the Army and this is by far the most dangerous situation I have been in since I was in combat," Neville concluded.

Fox News's Bradford Betz and Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.